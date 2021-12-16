Kia EV6 receives EPA rating: Up to 310 miles of range on a single charge

Kia announced that the EV6, its first next-gen electric vehicle, has received its EPA rating ahead of its US launch, and it has a range of up to 310 miles on a single charge, according to the driving cycle.

With the Hyundai Ioniq 5 receiving its EPA rating last week, we expected the Kia EV6 to follow soon since the two vehicles are built on the same platform.

Sure enough, Kia announced this week that the EV6 has received its EPA rating.

The rear-wheel-drive version with the bigger 77.4 kWh battery pack gets 310 miles of EPA range on a single charge:

The top rating of 310 miles AER applies to EV6 when configured with a 77.4 kWh battery and rear-wheel drive, including EV6 GT-Line RWD and EV6 EX+ RWD. This rating represents an impressive overall efficiency of 4.0 miles/kWh. EV6 models fitted with all-wheel drive are EPA-certified at 274 miles AER, and the 58.0-kWh EV6 EX is rated at 232 miles AER. These range figures are a testament to the efficiency of EV6 in motor performance and aerodynamics.

In comparison, the Ioniq 5 with the same powertrain is getting 303 miles of range.

Therefore, the Kia EV6 and its form factor are a bit more efficient than the Ioniq 5.

As for the all-wheel-drive version, the EV6 receives an EPA range of 274 miles with the bigger battery pack compared to 256 miles for the Ioniq 5 with the same powertrain.

Sean Yoon, president and CEO of Kia North America, commented on the EPA rating announcement:

Offering EV6 customers over 300 miles of all-electric range per charge, combined with the ability to recharge quickly and efficiently, is foundational to the rollout of our Plan S Strategy that positions Kia as an EV leader.

The first EV6 (EX, EX+ and GT-Line) models are expected to go on sale in early 2022 in all 50 states and pricing is expected to be released soon.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.