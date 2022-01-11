Quick Charge Podcast: January 11, 2022

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
New episodes of Quick Charge are recorded Monday through Thursday and again on Saturday. Subscribe to our podcast in Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- Tesla achieves new record sales in China; half of its record year of deliveries came from Giga Shanghai
- Tesla unveils updated Model S with new headlights, taillights, and CCS charge ports
- Tesla signs deal to source nickel for battery production from upcoming new mine in the US
- Rivian has now produced just over 1,000 electric vehicles
- Rivian files new trademark signaling a move to make electric bikes
- Rumor: the 1000 hp GMC Hummer EV popped wheelies in testing
Subscribe to the Electrek Daily Channel on Youtube so you never miss a day of news
Follow Mikey:
Listen & Subscribe:
Share your thoughts!
Drop us a line at tips@electrek.co. You can also rate us in Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Overcast to help more people discover the show!
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.