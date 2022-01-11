Tesla unveils updated Model S with new headlights, taillights, and CCS charge ports

Tesla has unveiled an updated version of the Model S today with new headlights, taillights, and CCS charge ports.

Tesla started producing a refreshed version of the Model S just six months ago with a completely new interior, refreshed exterior features, and updated powertrain.

That’s why it was surprising to see a new Model S prototype already spotted being tested by Tesla last month.

As we noted at the time, the prototype seemed to have new taillights and a slightly modified backend with also a bigger charge port.

We suspected that this could be a new version of the Model S meant for international markets with some of the design updates likely to make it to the North American version, which is currently the only one being delivered.

Sure enough, Tesla unveiled in Taiwan today a new version of the Model S featuring those changes and more (via Caster on Facebook):

It’s the first time that the new Model S is shown in an international market other than Canada.

Generally, Tesla will introduce the European or Asian version of a new car, or in this case an updated version of an existing model, with the appropriate charge port, but this time it also made some other changes.

Both the headlights and taillights are brand new.

The new headlights appear to also be matrix projector headlights, like the ones found on the latest Model 3 and Model Y vehicles.

The backend of the Model S has also been modified. Tesla has removed the trim over the license plate for a more simple and streamlined look.

At the same time, Tesla also unveiled the new Model X, but it didn’t feature the same changes other than the CCS port pictured above.

These new vehicles are expected to be the new Model S and Model X that Tesla will deliver to international markets with the CCS standard.

The design changes are expected to also make it to the version of the Model S made for the North American market since Tesla produces all Model S vehicles in the Fremont factory.

The only change that might not make it to the North American version is the bigger charge port to support the CCS connector, which is bigger than Tesla’s proprietary plug.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.