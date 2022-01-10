Rivian files new trademark signaling a move to make electric bikes

Rivian has filed a new trademark for its brand in a new category that signals a move to make electric bikes.

At Electrek, we report on everything that has a battery and can help you move from point A to point B.

While the focus is often on electric cars – since they replace gas-powered mileage and help address issues with pollution – electric bikes are actually being adopted at a much higher rate. They introduce people to electric propulsion and are often the first electric vehicle that someone will own.

Several automakers have connected the dots and launched their own electric bikes. It looks like Rivian, better known for being the first to market with an all-electric pickup truck, is going to be next. Last week, the company filed to expand the use of its Rivian trademark to a new category focused on electric bikes (first spotted by Rivian Forums):

RIVIAN™ trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of bicycles; bicycle structural parts; electric bicycles; electric bicycle structural parts; electric bicycle components specially adapted for electric bicycles, namely, battery packs, motor controllers, electric motors, throttle controls, pedal assist sensors, display consoles, wiring harnesses, sprockets, cassettes, chains; bicycle frames; bicycle pedals; bicycle horns; bicycle brakes; bicycle chains; bicycle gears; bicycle wheels; bicycle seats; bicycle tires;

It’s important to note that companies often file trademarks that they don’t end up using. However, in this case, it would make sense for Rivian to design an electric bike to come as an option with its electric pickup truck.

It wouldn’t be a first. Porsche launched two new electric bikes alongside the Taycan Cross Turismo. BMW also unveiled several electric bikes lately.

Rivian is big on accessories for its R1T electric pickup truck, like its $5,000 camp kitchen that pops out of a compartment in the truck. It wouldn’t be surprising to see the automaker design an electric bike that fits perfectly in the electric pickup truck – not unlike Tesla’s Cyberquad electric ATV that the automaker says will be an option for Cybertruck buyers.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.