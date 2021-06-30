Close look at Rivian’s insanely engineered $6,000 camp kitchen that fits in its electric pickup truck

Rivian has released a closer look at its insanely engineered $6,000 camp kitchen that fits inside its R1T electric pickup truck.

The electric vehicle startup has been positioning its upcoming electric pickup truck, the R1T, as an “adventure vehicle,” and they have been working on a ton of accessories for it in order to make those adventures more enjoyable.

The accessory that has been most fascinating for people is the full camp kitchen that Rivian managed to fit inside its novel storage space that sits between the bed and the cabin, which they call “Gear Tunnel.”

At $6,750, it is not cheap, but it’s beautifully engineered and it comes with the “Gear Tunnel Shuttle,” which is useful for other things besides the kitchen – thought that’s apparently only for “a limited time.”

Rivian describes the package:

The Camp Kitchen x Snow Peak package combines three accessories: The Camp Kitchen, Rivian Gear Tunnel Shuttle and Snow Peak Kitchen Set. The entire system effortlessly slides out of the R1T Gear Tunnel so you can enjoy dinner with a view — and when not in use, the Camp Kitchen’s modular design makes it easy to remove, giving you full access to the Gear Tunnel. The Gear Tunnel Shuttle and Snow Peak Kitchen Set are included with the Camp Kitchen for a limited time.

The kitchen system consists of two modules, a 1,440-watt, two-burner induction cooktop and a sink module, which has a 4-gallon capacity.

The Snow Peak Kitchen Set is a 30-piece high-quality kitchen set that comes in a drawer specifically designed to fit the the cookware without rattling when the truck is in motion.

That’s all cool, but it’s nothing too impressive. What is actually impressive is how Rivian engineered everything together to fit on a platform, the Gear Tunnel Shuttle, and the system can simply be deployed on the platform.

We get a best look so far at this system, thanks to a new video by Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe and Rachel Jewkes, the lead engineer of the camp kitchen:

Electrek’s Take

I still think that it’s on the expensive side, but the system is really well engineered.

It’s really cool that you can just lift it up, and now you have this platform that has power outlets on it.

What do you think? let us know in the comment section below.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.