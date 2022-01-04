Quick Charge Podcast: January 4, 2022

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- Tesla (TSLA) accused of ‘supporting genocide’ for opening store in controversial Chinese region Xinjiang
- Ford launches F-150 Lightning online configurator, starts at $40,000 but $74,000 for bigger battery
- Ford doubles Lightning production again to 150,000 units per year by 2023, 600K BEVs annually by 2024
- Recalled Chevy Bolts to get ‘certified’ window clings after service
- Geely-owned Zeekr brand sets its sights on North America
- Indigo set to launch rideshare and delivery EVs at CES
- Wallbox Quasar 2 bidirectional V2H CCS-combo DC charger announced, turns EVs into huge Powerwall
