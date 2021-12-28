Tesla Model Y body for structural battery pack spotted at Gigafactory Texas

- Dec. 28th 2021 2:05 pm PT

An interesting new Tesla Model Y body that appears to be designed for the new structural battery pack has been spotted at Gigafactory Texas ahead of the start of production.

Tesla has been aiming to start Model Y production at Gigafactory Texas in Austin by the end of the year, which is just a few days away.

The start of Model Y production at Gigafactory Texas is not only critical to the company’s growth, but it also marks the launch of a new version of the electric SUV featuring Tesla’s new structural battery pack and 4680 battery cells.

The idea is to produce large cylindrical cells and package them into a single module battery pack that also acts as the structural platform on which you install the vehicle’s body.

CEO Elon Musk has touted the technology as a “manufacturing revolution” in the auto industry.

For those two reasons, there are a lot of eyes on Tesla starting Model Y production at Gigafactory Texas.

We previously reported on Tesla ramping up its mega casting effort at the factory to produce Model Y bodies.

Now, in a new drone flyover of the plant, Joe Tegtmeyer spotted a new Model Y body on a truck:

As Tegtmeyer noted, the body has no floor, which would indicate that it has been built for the structural battery pack.

Tesla previously disclosed that it will use the battery pack to install things that generally go onto the body’s floor, like the seat mounts.

Tesla plans to take a platform like this and marry it to the body that was recently spotted at Gigafactory Texas.

These pieces of the puzzle that is Model Y production are starting to appear, but it’s still not clear if Tesla can actually start production within the next few days to stick to its goal.

However, as we previously stated, the start of Model Y production at Gigafactory Texas is not as critical as how quickly Tesla can ramp up to volume production.

The company is expected to achieve volume production during the second half of 2022.

