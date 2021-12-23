GEN3’s Flex e-bike with Essentials Bundle offers a hybrid solution at $1,300, more in New Green Deals

Though there might be some snow on the ground right now, it’s never a bad idea to take a look at overhauling your transportation setup for next spring. GEN3’s Flex e-bike is the perfect way to do that with its hybrid design that delivers 40 miles of range on a single charge for $1,300. On top of that, it includes an Essentials Bundle which offers a bike pump, chain, water bottle, and smartphone holder to get you up and going as soon as it arrives. You’ll also find discounts on electric lawn mowers and much more below, as well. We also have a wide selection of Tesla, Greenworks, and other e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

GEN3’s Flex e-bike deal travels 40 miles per charge

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering the GEN3 Flex Hybrid E-Bike for $1,299.99 shipped. Normally $1,600, you’re also getting a free Essentials Bundle which is valued at $100 for a total savings of $400 over what you would spend at retail pricing. The Flex by GEN3 delivers a hybrid ride that allows you to balance both electric-power as well as providing your own pedaling for further distances and still getting a workout. It has a 21-speed Shimano gear system and the removable battery delivers up to 40 miles of range on a single charge. It can reach speeds of 20MPH under its own power, and makes getting to or from work a breeze.

Ditch gas and oil when trimming your hedges this spring for $237

Amazon is offering a deal on the Greenworks Pro 80V 26-inch Cordless Hedge Trimmer for $237.15 shipped. Down from its normal going rate of $275, today’s deal marks the third-best price that we’ve tracked in 2021. Included with your purchase today is a 2Ah battery that packs up to 60 minutes of runtime on a single charge. The motor is even digital-controlled and brushless for “more torque, longer runtime, quieter operation, and longer life.” On top of that, the large 26-inch cutting capacity helps make trimming hedges and more a simple task.

Sun Joe’s 2050 PSI electric pressure washer delivers 1.8GPM water flow at $79 (Save 50%)

Walmart is offering the Sun Joe 2050PSI 1.8GPM Electric Pressure Washer (SPX2688-MAX) for $79 shipped. Down from a $159 going rate direct and $89 sale price over the Black Friday holiday, today’s deal matches the all-time low that we’ve seen only once before earlier this month. This pressure washer is a great off-season buy as it delivers 2050 PSI of cleaning power with 1.8GPM of water flow for removing the “toughest” grime outside your home. In the package, you get a 35-foot power cord and 20-foot high-pressure hose too, giving a total of 55 feet of cleaning reach. Top that off with the fact that this model is electric-powered and doesn’t require any gas or oil to function and you have a solid experience all around.

