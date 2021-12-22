EV fleet startup Gravity begins passenger pick-ups in NYC with custom Mach-E yellow taxis

This holiday season, New Yorkers will be able to visit friends and loved ones around the city in a new fleet of bright yellow Mach-E taxis, provided by EV fleet startup Gravity, Inc. The Mustang Mach-E’s were customized with monitors and panoramic roofs for NYC passengers along with AI for driver safety. The fleet represents a new electrified generation of the Big Apple’s iconic yellow taxis.

Gravity, Inc is an EV startup focused on sustainable fleets and the infrastructure they require to operate. The company’s strategy is to bring together best-in-class mobility equipment and integrate software and customer interfaces to support both drivers and passengers.

In early 2022, Gravity plans to open what it is calling the only true fast charging site in Manhattan to support its new all-electric yellow taxi fleet. In addition to its EV taxis, Gravity Inc. also partners with building owners and parking operators to implement electric vehicle charging infrastructure that can support individual drivers and large EV fleets.

The Mustang Mach-E has quickly become one of the most popular EVs on the current market and has helped Ford become a serious promoter of EV adoption around the globe. By donning the Mach-E with New York City’s iconic yellow taxi exterior, Gravity looks to expand sustainable transit to the most populous city in the United States.

Interior monitor inside a Gravity yellow taxi / Source: Gravity Inc.

Gravity to deploy 50 Mach-E and Model Y yellow taxi EVs in NYC

Gravity Inc. announced the start of yellow taxi pickups in New York, beginning with the Mach-E vehicles, via a recent press release. Gravity stated its first Tesla Model Y taxi is currently undergoing its final inspection and will soon join the Mach-E’s on New York roads.

The vehicles are authorized for official use as taxis as part of an EV pilot program adopted by NYC’s Taxi and Limousine Commission earlier in 2021. All Gravity EVs will feature the unmistakable yellow taxi paint and backseat 22-inch monitors for route status, listening to music, or taking selfies.

Up front, the AI tech in each EV helps drivers stay alert and aware of where they are going. Moshe Cohen, founder and CEO of Gravity, Inc., spoke about the company’s initial EV deployment:

We’ve designed our fleet to be the smartest, safest and most sustainable taxi to ever hit the road—something any New Yorker or visitor would be excited to flag down. We want our advanced EV fleet to not only help reinvigorate the NYC yellow taxi, but help reenergize the city and pull it toward a cleaner future

Anyone in New York City can now hail one of Gravity’s Mach-E yellow taxis on the street or through standard yellow cab e-hail apps. The EV taxis charge overnight to maximize the hours they are available to passengers during the day. Gravity states that all its EVs are priced at standard NYC yellow taxi rates with no surge or premium rates.

