Tesla updates Cybertruck with 4 motors, 4-wheel steering, and ‘crab mode’

Elon Musk confirmed that Tesla is updating the Cybertruck with a four-motor configuration that is going to enable independent power at each wheel and four-wheel steering with “crab” mode, like the Hummer EV.

As we previously reported, Tesla removed Cybertruck specs and prices from its website in October.

After being unchanged for two years since the unveiling of the prototype in 2019, the automaker was expected to update the specs and pricing before the launch of the production version in 2022.

Now CEO Elon Musk has confirmed some of the changes to the electric pickup truck starting with a four-motor configuration:

“Initial production will be a 4-motor variant, with independent, ultra-fast response torque control of each wheel.”

This will replace the originally unveiled tri-motor version of the Cybertruck that was supposed to be the first one to market at $69,900 and with over 500 miles of range.

It now gets an additional motor – one at each wheel.

This seems to be a reaction to the market for electric pickup trucks that has evolved since Tesla unveiled the Cybertruck prototype bac in 2019.

At the time, Tesla indicated that it might be first to market with an electric pickup truck, but it has since been beaten by Rivian with the R1T, and GMC’s Hummer EV will also most likely come to market before the Cybertruck since deliveries are planned for this month.

Both of those electric pickup trucks come with quad-motor powertrains.

Today, Musk also reiterated that the Cybertruck will also have rear-wheel steering so it can move like a tank or a crab:

“Will have both front and rear wheel steer, so not just like a tank – it can drive diagonally like a crab.”

However, Musk had already confirmed that the all-wheel steering was coming to the Cybertruck in a previous update to the program.

Again, this seems to be a reaction to the market.

‘Crab Mode’ is something that GMC is already marketing in the Hummer EV, and a prototype was seen using the feature in traffic.

As for Rivian, the company has been teasing the ‘Tank Turn’ for years.

Electrek’s Take

This is interesting. We are used to Tesla showing the way when it comes to electric vehicles, but this seems to be one of the rare instances where the rest of the market is starting to influence Tesla.

The competition is good.

We don’t know for sure, but there’s a possibility that if it weren’t for Rivian and/or GMC, Tesla wouldn’t have updated the Cybertruck with those features during the delay to bring the vehicle to production.

Speaking of bringing the vehicle to production, we are still ways out, but Tesla is apparently still aiming to focus on the Cybertruck after ramping up Model Y at Gigafactory Texas.

Therefore, for Cybertruck reservation holders, all eyes are on that program for the next year.

