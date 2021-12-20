Renogy’s ultra-flexible 100W 12V solar panel falls to $145, more in New Green Deals

If you’re looking to expand your on-the-go power setup, then Renogy’s 100W solar panel is a great buy. The ultra-flexible design allows for up to a 248-degree arc and makes it a great choice for uneven surfaces. On sale right now for $145, today’s deal is a rare discount to save on this quality solar panel. You’ll also find discounts on electric lawn mowers and much more below, as well. We also have a wide selection of Tesla, Greenworks, and other e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

Renogy’s 100W solar panel is ultra-flexible

Amazon is offering the Renogy 100W 12V Flexible Solar Panel for $144.99 shipped. Down $25 from its normal going rate, today’s deal marks the second-best price that we’ve tracked since this summer, though it did fall to $132 over the Black Friday holiday season. This solar panel is ready to give your on-the-go power setup a solid upgrade. The ultra-lightweight panel is extremely thin and can support up to a 248-degree arc, making it perfect for using on uneven surfaces. On top of that, it outputs up to 100W of 12V power to recharge batteries and run your off-grid setup.

Anker’s PowerHouse portable power stations now up $100 off starting at $170

Anker’s official Amazon storefront is currently offering its PowerHouse II 300 Portable Power Station for $219.99 shipped. Normally fetching $360, you’re looking at 39% in savings while beating our previous Black Friday mention by $32 in order to mark a new all-time low. Having launched back in July, this is also one of the first notable discounts we’ve seen, too. Packing 289Wh of portable energy, the PowerHouse II 300 lives up to its name with the ability to dish out 300W of power. When it comes to actually powering up devices, there’s a versatile selection of I/O packed in the portable form-factor including a full AC outlet, 65W USB-C PD, and more.

Panasonic’s eneloop Super Power Pack includes 16 rechargeable batteries for $46

Amazon is now offering the Panasonic eneloop Super Power Pack for $46.36 shipped. Typically fetching $55, you’re looking at the best price of 2021 alongside quite the notable discount considering this is the first real sale in months. Delivering a series of rechargeable batteries, this bundle is a great way to help cut down on single-use alternatives for everything from TV remotes to toys and other gadgets come the holiday season. Alongside the charger itself, you’re looking at 12 AA and four AAA batteries as well as some C and D adapters, each of which can be recharged thousands of times and hold up to 2000mAh of power each.

New Tesla deals

New green e-bike deal + electric scooter discounts

More new green deals

Ditch gas and oil with Greenworks’ 40V electric blower at $100

