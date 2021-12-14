Quick Charge Podcast: December 14, 2021

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
New episodes of Quick Charge are recorded Monday through Thursday and again on Saturday. Subscribe to our podcast in Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- Idiots use Tesla Autopilot to put dog in danger in attempt to go viral
- Elon Musk: Tesla to start accepting Doge cryptocurrency for merchandise
- Police investigate a homicide at Tesla Fremont factory [Updated]
- Toyota teases electric pickup truck in new battery-electric vehicle plan
- Apex.AI raises over $56 million in Series B funding round
- Proterra announces third US battery factory planned for South Carolina, its first on the east coast
- NIO teases image of new model ahead of reveal at NIO Day 2021 – could it be the ET5?
- Magna introduces EtelligentReach connected powertrain, set to debut on new entrant EV in 2022
Subscribe to the Electrek Daily Channel on Youtube so you never miss a day of news
Follow Mikey:
Listen & Subscribe:
Share your thoughts!
Drop us a line at tips@electrek.co. You can also rate us in Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Overcast to help more people discover the show!
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.