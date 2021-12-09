Quick Charge Podcast: December 9, 2021

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
- Tesla is selling fleet of hundreds of Model 3 electric cars to New York City
- Tesla doubles down on system to prevent gas cars ‘ICEing’ Superchargers, integrates it in its app
- High tech Tesla Cybertruck camper is raising money at astronomical $400 million valuation
- Another close-up look at the Rivian R1T plus test drive footage
- VW confirms plans for ID California electric camper van
- US Senate is considering changes to extra $4,500 incentive for electric vehicles built at union factories
