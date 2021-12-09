This portable solar panel has three USB-A ports to charge your gear for $60, more in New Green Deals

If you’re planning on going off-grid at all this winter or next spring, then being prepared to power your devices is a must. Sure, we might try to cut down on device usage while out in nature, but having a phone to take pictures, navigate, or call for help if needed is always a good thing. That’s where today’s deal comes in, delivering a 28W solar panel that has three USB-A ports to recharge your phone for just $60. You’ll also find discounts on electric lawn mowers and much more below, as well. We also have a wide selection of Tesla, Greenworks, and other e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

Head below for other New Green Deals that we’ve found today, more on why going electric for your yard tools like the mower on sale is important, and of course Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals. Also, check out the new Electrek Tesla Shop for the best deals on Tesla accessories.

This portable solar panel easily powers your devices

BigBlue-US (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 28W Portable Solar Panel with USB for $59.83 shipped once you clip the on-page coupon. For comparison, it normally goes for $70 and today’s deal is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked in the past few months, though it did drop to just under $50 for Black Friday. This solar panel has three built-in USB-A ports that can each output 2.4A or a combined total of 4.8A when all are in use. The entire system is also portable and lightweight, meaning you can carry it around from campsite to campsite ensuring there’s always plenty of power to go around. On top of that, it’s weather-resistant so you can leave the panel out in the elements while staying dry (and charging) inside your tent.

Commute around town on this GOTRAX electric scooter

GOTRAX via Amazon is offering its Electric Commuting Scooter for $297.49 shipped. Down from $350, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon for this model. Designed to help you get around town with ease, this electric scooter has an upgraded console that offers a brighter headlight and larger display. This makes it easier to ride around at night as well as keep tabs on speed and distance traveled. The 8.5-inch pneumatic tires can absorb small bumps on city streets for a comfortable ride, and the dual braking system lets you stop with confidence. You’ll also be able to ride for up to 15 miles on a single charge, which is great for smaller commutes around town.

Let Emerson’s HomeKit Sensi thermostats heat your Siri smart home this winter from $79

Amazon is currently discounting a selection of Emerson Sensi smart HomeKit thermostats headlined by the Touch model at $129 shipped in two styles. Normally you’d pay $160 or more, with today’s offer delivering at least 20% in savings and matching our pre-Black Friday mention for the best price of the holiday season so far. Just in time for all of these below-freezing temperatures rolling in, Emerson’s smart thermostat arrives to help automate your heat this winter. Compatible with Siri, Alexa, and Google Assistant out of the box, this is one of the more versatile and platform-agnostic solutions on the market. And living up to its name, this model also arrives with a touchscreen display for monitoring or adjusting temperatures without getting a smartphone or virtual assistant involved.

Also included in today’s Emerson sale, Amazon is now offering the standard Emerson Sensi HomeKit Thermostat to $78.45. Trending around $125 as of late, you’re looking at 37% in savings alongside the best price in several months. Aside from missing out on the touchscreen found above, you’re still looking at the same Siri, Alexa, and Assistant control, not to mention similar energy-saving features as the lead deal.

New Tesla deals

Below, you’ll find a selection of new green deals that will make your Tesla experience better in multiple areas. From storage to keep recordings on to phone mounts, car chargers, and anything else we can find, it’ll be listed below. Each day we’ll do our best to find new and exciting deals and ways for you to save on fun accessories for your Tesla, making each trip unique. For more gift ideas and deals, check out the best Tesla shop. Keep reading on for e-bike, Greenworks, and other great deals.

New green e-bike deal + electric scooter discounts

If you’re looking to get out and enjoy the sunshine, than we recommend you experience it than on an e-bike or electric scooter you just got at a fantastic price through one of our deals and sale below. You can use it for fun, exercise, or even transportation to and from work or the coffee shop. We have several people here that will regularly commute to coffee shops or offices on their e-bike, as it cuts down on fossil fuel usage as well as allows them to enjoy some time outdoors on nice sunny days. Below, you’ll find a wide selection of new e-bike deals and electric scooter deal in all price ranges, so give it a look if that’s something you’d be interested in picking up. As always, the newest e-bike deal and electric scooter discounts and sales will be at the top, so shop quick as the discounts are bound to go away soon.

More new green deals

After shopping the Tesla and e-bike deal above, be sure to check out the other discounts we found today. These new green deals are wide-ranging from outdoor lawn equipment to anything else we find that could save you money in various ways, be that cutting gas and oil out of your life or just enjoying other amenities that energy-saving gear can bring. As always, the newest deals will be at the top, so shop quick as the discounts are bound to go away soon.

Greenworks is also giving 9to5 readers an exclusive deal offering an extra 12% off its entire collection of popular electric tools including mowers, string trimmers, leaf blowers, and more. Just apply code 9TO5TOYS at checkout in order to lock-in this sitewide Greenworks deal.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.