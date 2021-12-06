Quick Charge Podcast: December 6, 2021

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
- Tesla Powerpacks power new comunity microgrid pilot project in Canada
- Tesla is under SEC investigation over how it handled fire risk with its solar power systems
- Tesla looks to expand pilot program to open Superchargers to other EVs in Norway
- Toyota to build battery factory for electric vehicles in North Carolina
- Lucid subpoenaed by SEC concerning SPAC merger with CCIV
- Arrival to build high-voltage battery plant in North Carolina capable of 350k modules a year
- Scientists develop a less-flammable lithium-ion battery that uses water
- Phase 3 of the world’s largest offshore wind farm moves forward
