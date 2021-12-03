Podcast: Tesla Cybertruck update, Cyberquad, Nissan’s new electrification plan, and more

This week on the Electrek Podcast, we discuss the most popular news in the world of sustainable transport and energy, including Tesla giving an update on the Cybertruck, the Cyberquad for kids, Nissan’s new electrification plan, and more.
Sponsored by Electrify America: Discover all the new and innovative ways that Electrify America is providing freedom for electric vehicle drivers at ElectrifyAmerica.com.
The show is back live every Friday at 4 p.m. ET on Electrek’s YouTube channel. As a reminder, we’ll have an accompanying post, like this one, on the site with an embedded link to the live stream. Head to the YouTube channel to get your questions and comments in.
After the show ends at around 5 p.m. ET, the video will be archived on YouTube and the audio on all your favorite podcast apps:
We now have a Patreon if you want to help us to avoid more ads and invest more in our content. We have some awesome gifts for our Patreons and more coming.
Here are a few of the articles that we will discuss during the podcast today:
- Tesla updates Cybertruck with 4 motors, 4-wheel steering, and ‘crab mode’
- Tesla Cybertruck will have yoke steering wheel, Elon Musk says will be a ‘tech bandwagon’
- Tesla launches ‘Cyberquad for Kids,’ shipping begins in 2-4 weeks
- Tesla’s center display is showing massive performance improvement with new AMD chip
- Tesla releases new footage of auto labeling tool for its self-driving effort
- Tesla announces it has officially moved its headquarters next to Gigafactory Texas
- Elon Musk tells Tesla (TSLA) employees to worry more about cost than delivery wave this quarter
- Nissan unveils ‘Ambition 2030’ electric car plan – are they finally coming back to EVs?
- Toyota partners with BYD to build affordable $30,000 electric car
- Stellantis CEO complains about being forced to make EVs and not knowing how to profit from them
Here’s the live stream for today’s episode starting at 4 p.m. ET (or the video after 5 p.m. ET):
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.