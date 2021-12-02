Quick Charge Podcast: December 2, 2021

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
New episodes of Quick Charge are recorded Monday through Thursday and again on Saturday.
Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- Tesla is having issues getting hands on solar panels, delays some projects
- Tesla (TSLA) asks US Government to waive tariffs on graphite from China, says it can’t get it elsewhere
- Tesla launches ‘Cyberquad for Kids,’ shipping begins in 2-4 weeks
- Tesla announces it has officially moved its headquarters next to Gigafactory Texas
- Tesla Model S Plaid gets a minigun in the frunk and night vision
- Chevy Bolt production will resume in the last week of January
- Polestar publicly reveals Polestar 5, shares three-year plan for two additional EV models
- Stellantis CEO complains about being forced to make EVs and not knowing how to profit from them
- Nissan unveils electric lunar rover prototype with ‘e-4ORCE’ all-wheel control present on upcoming Ariya
