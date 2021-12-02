Jetson’s Eric electric scooter makes around town rides simple at $280, more in New Green Deals

If you have a short errand to run, then hopping in the car might be a bit cumbersome. You’ll have to drive on the roads, find a parking spot, and deal with other people on the road. Instead of that, you can just jump on the Jetson Eric electric scooter and cruise up to 12 miles on a single charge, all without having to use a single drop of gas or oil. For $280 on sale, you can stop dealing with parking spots, traffic, and large vehicles, making it a win all around. You’ll also find discounts on electric lawn mowers and much more below, as well. We also have a wide selection of Tesla, Greenworks, and other e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

Cruise around town with Jetson’s Eris Electric Scooter at a new low

Amazon is offering the Jetson Eris Folding Electric Scooter for $279.99 shipped. Down from $400, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. This electric scooter features the ability to go up to 12 miles on a single charge, which is more than enough to make a trip to the corner store and back. With the ability to travel at up to 14 MPH as well, you’ll have a blast zipping around town without any gas or oil. The LCD display shows a speedometer, odometer, and battery status at a glance, while the phone holder lets you easily access maps, music, and more.

Sun Joe’s 16-inch electric chainsaw returns to Amazon low

Amazon is offering the Sun Joe 48V 16-inch Electric Chainsaw for $105 shipped. For comparison, it normally fetches closer to $140 at Amazon with today’s dela marking a return to the all-time low that we’ve tracked. This electric chainsaw uses two 24V 2Ah batteries for up to 15 minutes of runtime per charge. The powerful 1200W motor and 16-inch chain makes it easy to tackle trunks, lumbs, logs, and more up to 15.5-inches wide. There’s also tool-free tensioning, auto-oiler, and additional safety features available here. Of course, you won’t ever have to use a drop of gas to run this tool, making it more environmentally friendly all around.

ECOFLOW River Mini Wireless power station offers 100W USB-C

ECOFLOW via Amazon is offering its River Mini Wireless 210Wh Portable Power Station for $349.99 shipped once you clip the on-page coupon. Also available direct. Down from $400, today’s deal marks one of the first discounts that we’ve tracked on this model. Designed to be your all-in-one portable power station for camping and off-grid needs, the ECOFLOW River Mini Wireless packs a 100W Type-C port, two AC plugs, 2.4A USB-A, and even a 15W Qi charger on the top. Once you drain all 210Wh from the River Mini Wireless, it can be recharged through a wall outlet, DC car jack, or even solar panel, making it easy to stay powered while on the go.

Greenworks is also giving 9to5 readers an exclusive deal offering an extra 12% off its entire collection of popular electric tools including mowers, string trimmers, leaf blowers, and more. Just apply code 9TO5TOYS at checkout in order to lock-in this sitewide Greenworks deal.

