Gotrax’s unique G Pro 3-wheeled electric scooter sees $100 discount, more in New Green Deals

If your typical electric scooter won’t cut it, the Gotrax G Pro arrives at the best price yet to deliver a unique 3-wheeled design. At $100 off, you’ll be able to cruise around with greater stability over a 2-wheeled counterpart and a 24-mile range. You’ll also find discounts on electric lawn mowers and much more below, as well. We also have a wide selection of Tesla, Greenworks, and other e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

Head below for other New Green Deals that we’ve found today, more on why going electric for your yard tools like the mower on sale is important, and of course Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals. Also, check out the new Electrek Tesla Shop for the best deals on Tesla accessories.

Gotrax G Pro Electric Scooter has a 3-wheeled design

Amazon now offers the Gotrax G Pro Electric Scooter for $799.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Delivering a new Amazon all-time low at $100, this is still one of the very first discounts on the recent release with today’s offer beating our previous mention by $10.

Arriving with a unique 3-wheeled design for added stability, Gotrax G Pro is the brand’s flagship electric scooter geared towards handling everything from commuting to joyrides and more. Its 350W motor can deliver up to 15.5 MPH top speeds with a 24-mile range. Fall weather marks for a perfect opportunity to get in the EV game and cruise around the streets, and this discount enters just in time to get the most of the season. You can get a closer look in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

Cyber Monday electric scooter sale goes live

Amazon is offering up to 30% off electric scooters and more from Segway, Hover-1, and other brands. Our favorite discount is the Ninebot ES4 Electric Scooter at $539.99 shipped. Normally $730, today’s deal is a match for the second-best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. With its unique dual-battery design and upgraded motor, this electric scooter delivers up to 800W of power, which allows it to travel as fast at 19 MPH for as far as 28 miles on a single charge. There are both front and rear shock absorbers and large solid tires for a comfortable ride, and the LED display, cruise control, ambient light colors, and more make this a luxurious ride all around.

Save on Segway at Amazon

Amazon is now offering the Segway Ninebot F40 Electric Kick Scooter for $689.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Normally fetching $770, you’re looking at the very first discount on this recent release with today’s offer saving you $80.

Having launched earlier this fall, Segway’s new Ninebot F40 Electric Scooter arrives powered by a 350W motor which delivers up to 18.6MPH top speeds. Whether you’re just looking to cruise around the neighborhood come spring or want to grab a new EV for commuting to and from the office, the 25-mile range here is more than capable of driving you around. Alongside a folding design for easy storage, there’s 10-inch pneumatic tires for a smooth ride, too.

Other notable Segway deals:

Jackery Black Friday deals now live

Jackery Explorer 240 Portable Power Station (20% OFF from Nov 25-29): Jackery is now offering 9to5 readers an exclusive offer on its best rated Explorer 240 Portable Power Station for $179. The Explorer 240 is a solid portable power solution that can power your iPhone, laptop, and lighting setup while camping or during a power outage. The lightweight Explorer 240 has a solid handle for easy carrying and offers simple push-button start for easy use. For outputs, the Explorer 240 has a 240 watt-hour lithium-ion battery pack, featuring 1 AC outlet, 2 USB-A ports, and 1 DC carport. The Explorer 240 also has a built-in MPPT controller for maximum efficiency, eco-friendly solar recharging with the SolarSaga 60W solar panel (sold separately). You can conveniently recharge the Explorer 240 with a wall outlet, car outlet, or generator. Check out the Jackery Explorer 240 for $179.

Jackery Explorer 1000 + 2 x SolarSaga 100W (15% OFF from Nov 26-29): Jackery’s solar solution combines the portable power station with 2 SolarSaga 100W solar panels. For output ports: the explorer features two USB-C, two USB, one DC carport & three AC outlets (with the pure-sine wave). The Solar 1000 provides solar power with zero emission and is almost silent when in operation. Simply connect the solar panels with the power station, and you can enjoy reliable power.

Jackery SolarSaga 60W Solar Panel (20% OFF from Nov. 25-28): A lightweight solution for on-the-go power from the sun. The SolarSaga 60 can charge the Jackery Explorer 160 and Explorer 240 power stations in 4.5 and 6.5 hours. This portable solar panel is also equipped with 1* USB-C and 1* USB-A port that provides charging for up to two devices at once.

Jackery SolarSaga 100W Solar Panel (30% OFF on Nov 29): Jackery’s 100W water-resistant, Monocrystalline Solar Panel allows users to stay charged using just the power of the sun. The solar panel is compatible with Jackery Explorer 300/500/1000/1500 power stations. The SolarSaga 60 features 1* USB-C(5V,3A) output port and 1* USB-A(5V, 2.4A) output port to power two devices directly.

Prep for winter with a Snow Joe electric snow blower

Amazon is now offering the Snow Joe Corded Electric 21-inch 15A Snow blower for $129 shipped. Typically fetching $249, you’re looking at the best price of the year at 48% off, with today’s offer arriving just in time for the winter season. It did drop slightly less last holiday season, but today’s offer is the second-best price to date otherwise.

While not the most capable offering to tackling a massive driveway, this corded electric snow blower will still be more than capable for clearing off patios, walkways, and anything else within range of an extension cord. The 15A motor pairs with a 21-inch deck in order to throw snow 20-feet away from the machine. If you’re still relying on gas and oil, making the swap to something a bit more environmentally-friendly will surely come in handy once the winter storms begin come December. And with today’s electric snow blower price, there’s no better time.

Ditch gas and oil with this Greenworks Pro electric pressure washer

Amazon is now offering the Greenworks Pro 2300 Max PSI Electric Pressure Washer for $229.15 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Normally fetching $289, you’re looking at $60 in savings alongside the second-best discount to date.

Whether you’re looking to do some last-minute preparations for getting your outdoor space spruced up or are hoping to lock-in a discount before you’ll need to clean off the winter mess next year, today’s offer is certainly worth a look. Sporting a 2300PSI output, this Greenworks model lets you ditch gas and oil by adopting electric into the mix.

Greenworks Black Friday sale takes extra 35% off electric mowers, snow blowers, more

Greenworks is now launching its Black Friday sale, taking an extra 35% off its stable of outdoor electric tools when code GWBF has been applied at checkout. Shipping is free in orders over $79. On top of its signature electric mowers, you’ll be able to save on everything from leaf blowers to snow throwers, pressure washers, and bundles to finally ditch gas and oil throughout your entire yard care kit. A highlight in particular is the Greenworks 48V 20-inch Electric Lawnmower at $338. Down from $520, you’re looking at one of the first discounts overall, $182 in savings, and a new all-time low. Head below for additional details and even more of our top picks.

About as notable as off season savings come, locking in this discounted mower from Greenworks is a great way to finally ditch gas and oil ahead of next spring. This model arrives with a 20-inch cutting deck alongside dual 5Ah batteries and a charger that delivers 45 minutes of cutting per charge. We also recently took a hands-on at a similar model in our Tested with 9to5Toys review.

New Tesla deals

Below, you’ll find a selection of new green deals that will make your Tesla experience better in multiple areas. From storage to keep recordings on to phone mounts, car chargers, and anything else we can find, it’ll be listed below. Each day we’ll do our best to find new and exciting deals and ways for you to save on fun accessories for your Tesla, making each trip unique. For more gift ideas and deals, check out the best Tesla shop. Keep reading on for e-bike, Greenworks, and other great deals.

New green e-bike + electric scooter deals

If you’re looking to get out and enjoy the sunshine, than we recommend you experience it than on an e-bike or electric scooter you just got at a fantastic price through one of our deals and sale below. You can use it for fun, exercise, or even transportation to and from work or the coffee shop. We have several people here that will regularly commute to coffee shops or offices on their e-bike, as it cuts down on fossil fuel usage as well as allows them to enjoy some time outdoors on nice sunny days. Below, you’ll find a wide selection of new e-bike deals and electric scooter deal in all price ranges, so give it a look if that’s something you’d be interested in picking up. As always, the newest e-bike and electric scooter deal and sales will be at the top, so shop quick as the discounts are bound to go away soon.

More new green deals

After shopping the Tesla and e-bike deal above, be sure to check out the other discounts we found today. These new green deals are wide-ranging from outdoor lawn equipment to anything else we find that could save you money in various ways, be that cutting gas and oil out of your life or just enjoying other amenities that energy-saving gear can bring. As always, the newest deals will be at the top, so shop quick as the discounts are bound to go away soon.

Greenworks is also giving 9to5 readers an exclusive deal offering an extra 12% off its entire collection of popular electric tools including mowers, string trimmers, leaf blowers, and more. Just apply code 9TO5TOYS at checkout in order to lock-in this sitewide Greenworks deal.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.