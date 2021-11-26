Best Black Friday electric bike deals are here

From our friends at 9to5Toys, we’ve rounded up the best electric bike deals for Black Friday 2021. Head below for the skinny.

Most popular e-bikes

First up is the most popular e-bike brand in the US, RadPowerBikes, which offers $100 off and free shipping on four of its most popular bikes including RadRover fat tire bikes, which are great for winter jaunting and start at $1,499. Bonus: You’ll get $100 to spend in the New Year on any purchase at Rad.

You can also save $300 if you buy two e-bikes (it’s more fun with a friend!). That means that you can effectively save up to $500 in total. It also means you can buy a $1,299 Rad Mini or Rad Runner and get a second one for $1,000.

Best e-bike deal of the year

Probably the best bike deal of the year is the Lectric XP 2.0 foldable fat tire bundles at $949. In addition to one of the most popular folding 28 mph bikes, Lectric is throwing in a better seat, suspension seat post, premium headlight, and bike lock. At $949, these folding bikes go to class 3 speeds and feature fat tires, rack, and lighting. $1,000 won’t get you more bike anywhere.

Juiced $100 off

Juiced Bikes is also offering $100 off with code “BF100” as part of their 12 days of Christmas sale. The 33 mph HyperScorpion was Electrek‘s 2020 e-bike of the year and is now down to $2,399 after discount.

These bikes are a ton of fun, and you can even save that $100 off Juiced’s new RipRacer.

Bonus: There are a ton of Juiced accessories on sale including phone mounts, passenger kits, and horns.

Biggest Black Friday discount

Probably the biggest Black Friday Discount is the $1,000 off given by Harley Davidson’s Serial 1 e-bike Brand. I just rode one of their bikes around Los Angeles for a week and loved it. These bikes are pricey, but with premium components, great heritage, and amazing performance, they deliver.

E-bikes that are really motorcycles

Wellbots has the Segway Z160 Dirt bike on sale for $2,999.99. That’s $500 off and a match of the lowest price we’ve seen on this rebrand of the Sur Ron Light Bee. Unfortunately this is available in any color as long as that color is silver.

ebike Choices

Aventon ebikes is having a $300/off 2 or $100 off one plus $100 to spend later.

Evelo is knocking up to $600 off and throwing in a $100 gift card. One of our favorites here is the Aurora Hub-Drive. Subtract $200 more if you buy a second bike and knock another $100 off with code REF-RV0LL3D5KXYPQ2

Ecotric starting at $560

If you are looking for the cheapest possible price on a usable ebike Ecotric is having a 20% off Black Friday sale on all of its bikes including the Vortex City bike which is $560 after discount or popular folding Starfish which plops down to $624 shipped after “BF20” discount.

Lowest priced ebike

I wouldn’t necessarily recommend this to anyone I didn’t dislike but the lowest price full sized ebike we’ve seen is likely they Hyper Mountain Bike at Walmart for $398.

