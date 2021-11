Greenworks electric pressure washer sees $60 discount, more in New Green Deals

Put the finishing touches on cleaning your patio or outdoor space this fall by picking up a new electric pressure washer from Greenworks. Delivering one of the best prices yet at $229, you’ll also find discounts on electric lawn mowers and much more below, as well. We also have a wide selection of Tesla, Greenworks, and other e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

Ditch gas and oil with this Greenworks Pro electric pressure washer

Amazon is now offering the Greenworks Pro 2300 Max PSI Electric Pressure Washer for $229.15 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Normally fetching $289, you’re looking at $60 in savings alongside the second-best discount to date.

Whether you’re looking to do some last-minute preparations for getting your outdoor space spruced up or are hoping to lock-in a discount before you’ll need to clean off the winter mess next year, today’s offer is certainly worth a look. Sporting a 2300PSI output, this Greenworks model lets you ditch gas and oil by adopting electric into the mix.

Jackery Black Friday deals now live

Jackery Explorer 240 Portable Power Station (20% OFF from Nov 25-29): Jackery is now offering 9to5 readers an exclusive offer on its best rated Explorer 240 Portable Power Station for $179. The Explorer 240 is a solid portable power solution that can power your iPhone, laptop, and lighting setup while camping or during a power outage. The lightweight Explorer 240 has a solid handle for easy carrying and offers simple push-button start for easy use. For outputs, the Explorer 240 has a 240 watt-hour lithium-ion battery pack, featuring 1 AC outlet, 2 USB-A ports, and 1 DC carport. The Explorer 240 also has a built-in MPPT controller for maximum efficiency, eco-friendly solar recharging with the SolarSaga 60W solar panel (sold separately). You can conveniently recharge the Explorer 240 with a wall outlet, car outlet, or generator. Check out the Jackery Explorer 240 for $179.

Jackery Explorer 1000 + 2 x SolarSaga 100W (15% OFF from Nov 26-29): Jackery’s solar solution combines the portable power station with 2 SolarSaga 100W solar panels. For output ports: the explorer features two USB-C, two USB, one DC carport & three AC outlets (with the pure-sine wave). The Solar 1000 provides solar power with zero emission and is almost silent when in operation. Simply connect the solar panels with the power station, and you can enjoy reliable power.

Jackery SolarSaga 60W Solar Panel (20% OFF from Nov. 25-28): A lightweight solution for on-the-go power from the sun. The SolarSaga 60 can charge the Jackery Explorer 160 and Explorer 240 power stations in 4.5 and 6.5 hours. This portable solar panel is also equipped with 1* USB-C and 1* USB-A port that provides charging for up to two devices at once.

Jackery SolarSaga 100W Solar Panel (30% OFF on Nov 29): Jackery’s 100W water-resistant, Monocrystalline Solar Panel allows users to stay charged using just the power of the sun. The solar panel is compatible with Jackery Explorer 300/500/1000/1500 power stations. The SolarSaga 60 features 1* USB-C(5V,3A) output port and 1* USB-A(5V, 2.4A) output port to power two devices directly.

Cruise around on Segway’s Ninebot E45 electric scooter at $140 off

Amazon is offering the Segway Ninebot E45 Electric Scooter for $699.99 shipped. That’s a $140 discount from its normal going rate and marks the third best price that we’ve tracked all-time. This scooter features a dual battery design and up to 700W of power, able to propel it up to 18.6 MPH for as far as 28 miles on a single charge. It’s more lightweight than other scooters on the market in this category at 36.2 pounds, while still remaining durable and sturdy for longer riding sessions. There’s also a built-in LED headlight for riding at night and even colorful RGB underglow for added flair.

Greenworks Black Friday sale takes extra 35% off electric mowers, snow blowers, more

Greenworks is now launching its Black Friday sale, taking an extra 35% off its stable of outdoor electric tools when code GWBF has been applied at checkout. Shipping is free in orders over $79. On top of its signature electric mowers, you’ll be able to save on everything from leaf blowers to snow throwers, pressure washers, and bundles to finally ditch gas and oil throughout your entire yard care kit. A highlight in particular is the Greenworks 48V 20-inch Electric Lawnmower at $338. Down from $520, you’re looking at one of the first discounts overall, $182 in savings, and a new all-time low. Head below for additional details and even more of our top picks.

About as notable as off season savings come, locking in this discounted mower from Greenworks is a great way to finally ditch gas and oil ahead of next spring. This model arrives with a 20-inch cutting deck alongside dual 5Ah batteries and a charger that delivers 45 minutes of cutting per charge. We also recently took a hands-on at a similar model in our Tested with 9to5Toys review.

Greenworks is also giving 9to5 readers an exclusive deal offering an extra 12% off its entire collection of popular electric tools including mowers, string trimmers, leaf blowers, and more. Just apply code 9TO5TOYS at checkout in order to lock-in this sitewide Greenworks deal.

