Tesla (TSLA) secures new 197 MWh Megapack order to go on its Autobidder AI platform

Tesla (TSLA) has secured a new Megapack order for 197 MWh of capacity to deploy in the UK and use its Autobidder AI platform.

Megapack has quickly emerged as the leading battery system for large utility-scale energy storage systems.

It helped Tesla’s energy division accelerate storage deployment and the company has now built an impressive backlog of orders.

It added to it this week with Harmony Energy and Tag Energy announcing a new partnership on two new projects:

Chapel Farm standalone Battery Energy Storage System of 49.5MW/99MWh near Luton, England

Jamesfield Farm standalone Battery Energy Storage System of 49MW/98MWh near Abernethy, Scotland

The energy companies confirmed that the projects will be powered by Tesla’s Megapack and Autobidder:

Both projects will use Tesla Megapack lithium-ion batteries, together with Tesla’s Autobidder AI software for real-time trading and control.

Last year, Electrek spotted a previously unknown new product from Tesla: Autobidder.

It’s a real-time trading and control platform for energy assets, like Tesla’s Powerpacks, Powerwalls, and Megapacks, optimized through machine learning to better use and more directly monetize the assets.

As of earlier this year, Tesla Autobidder now has over 1.2 GWh of energy storage under management.

But the automaker has been adding to that total rapidly, including with these two new projects adding almost 0.2 GWh.

They plan for both projects to start construction in Q1 2022, with commissioning planned for Q1 2023.

The combined value of the projects is estimated to be $80 million and it will help the UK grid take better advantage of renewable energy and stabilize the infrastructure.

It will also add to Tesla’s heavy energy storage deployment schedule next year.

Recently, the company has been deploying energy storage systems at a rate of over 1.2 GWh per quarter, and it is expected to increase significantly over the next few years as more battery cell supply becomes available.

Tesla also recently broke ground on a new “Megafactory” to build Megapacks.

They aim to produce as much as 40 GWh of Megapacks per year at the new factory.

