Quick Charge Podcast: November 17, 2021

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
New episodes of Quick Charge are recorded Monday through Thursday and again on Saturday. Subscribe to our podcast in Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- Tesla (TSLA) announces it has now installed 250,000 Powerwalls
- Tesla (TSLA) secures new 197 MWh Megapack order to go on its Autobidder AI platform
- Ford F-150 Lightning electric pickup is attracting an interesting mix of EV, Tesla owners, and more
- Nissan launches Ariya electric crossover for $46K in the US
- Porsche launches new GTS versions of the Taycan electric car
