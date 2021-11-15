AMPLY Power is reusing shipping containers as semi-permanent chargers for commercial EVs

As thousands of shipping containers sit offshore in the US, a provider of chargers is bringing them a second life by supporting commercial EVs. AMPLY Power has introduced INRUSH, a containerized EV charging infrastructure system that can be set up in about half the time as traditional methods. With the Anaheim Transportation Network (ATN) on board as the first customer, AMPLY’s chargers will soon be supporting buses around Disneyland.

AMPLY Power is an EV charging and energy management provider specifically for commercial fleets operating trucks, buses, vans, and light-duty vehicles.

The company utilizes a Charging-as-a-Service (CaaS) model to handle all aspects of a customer’s fleet charging needs at a lower upfront cost. This includes financing and maintenance, in addition to the EV charging solutions themselves.

Previously, AMPLY Power has partnered with other infrastructural specialists to electrify fleets, such as Logan Bus company. Last April, the companies partnered up along with Unique Electric Solutions (UES) to electrify school buses equipped with Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) capabilities.

AMPLY Power expanded its EV charging repertoire once again by partnering with Duke Energy Sustainable Solutions. Together, the companies announced they were developing the first commercially available combination solar canopy and overhead electric vehicle charging solution.

These solar canopies were developed specifically for electric buses, as is AMPLY’s latest charging solution in Anaheim, CA.

AMPLY’s overhead chargers being installed under a solar parking canopy

AMPLY Power to install two shipping containers with chargers in CA

Following the announcement of its new INRUSH system utilizing shipping container chargers, AMPLY Power shared its plans for its first customer in Anaheim, California, home to the original Disneyland.

Through an agreement with the Anaheim Transit Network (ATN), AMPLY will design, construct, and manage two INRUSH charging capsules using its proprietary OMEGA Charge Management System. The shipping containers as chargers will support ATN’s 46 electric buses for the next two years.

By revamping shipping containers as EV chargers, AMPLY can provide solutions for fleets unable to install permanent infrastructure on a site, no matter the reason. Because the electrical switchgear needed for charging exists inside the shipping container, procurement and installation costs are expected to cost about 50% less.

Furthermore, The setup process takes about six months total, which is about half the time of traditional infrastructure. As upcycled EV chargers, these shipping containers will support charging for electric buses 30 feet, 40 feet, and 60 feet in length.

Each of the shipping containers will be equipped with five chargers capable of charging 10 buses at once. One 200 kW charger in each hub is for 60’ buses, while the other chargers are 80 kW. Looking ahead, the number of chargers and the capacity for each can be customized for each fleet customer’s needs.

AMPLY told us it anticipates the buses in Anaheim will charge between one and two hours before returning to their route during working hours for opportunity charging. While these two shipping containers will offer the ATN 20 chargers, that’s still less than half the total number of electric buses in the fleet. This approach best serves the entire fleet.

AMPLY Power is targeting April 2022 as its completion date for its first two INRUSH shipping containers. The chargers will live in the Toy Story parking lot at Disneyland, and will support ATN fleets that serve the city streets around Disneyland and other nearby attractions.

