For $69, Razor’s E90 electric kids scooter travels 10 MPH (Reg. $98+), more in New Green Deals

If you're looking for a quick Christmas gift win without having to fight the Black Friday crowds, the Razor E90 electric kids scooter is a great buy. Right now it's down to $69 from its normal $98 or more going rate, marking a return to last year's holiday pricing. Plus, you'll find discounts on electric lawn mowers and much more below, as well.

Razor’s E90 electric scooter lets your kids ride around at just $69

Walmart is offering the Razor Black Label E90 Electric Kids Scooter for $69 shipped in two colors. Down from a $180 list price at Amazon and $98 going rate at Walmart, today’s deal matches last year’s Black Friday mention for the lowest that we’ve tracked all-time. Designed for kids eight and up, this scooter can travel up to 10 MPH and lasts for around 40 minutes of ride time on a single charge. It’s great for kids of all ages who want to get outside and have fun this fall or next spring, all without using an oil or gas. Plus, once your kids are done riding, they just have to plug the Razor E90 electric scooter in to recharge the internal battery so it’s ready to go next time.

Greenworks’ new 20-inch electric snow blower sees launch day discount to $163 (Reg. $200)

Greenworks is getting your outdoor tool kit ready for the winter with the debut of its all-new 13A 20-inch Corded Electric Snow Blower. Seeing a launch day discount, you can now score the new release for $163.23 shipped. Normally fetching $200, you’re looking at 18% in savings alongside the very first price cut. Marking the brand’s first foray into the world of more winter-ready tools, its new corded electric snow blower sports a 20-inch deck for clearing off the driveway, sidewalks, and patios. It is able to throw snow 20-feet off to the side and is powered by a 13A motor with a pair of LED lights to complete the package.

Our exclusive discounts take up to $240 off Jackery Explorer portable power stations

Wellbots is partnering with 9to5Toys to offer our readers a series of exclusive discounts across several of Jackery’s latest portable power stations. Right now, when you apply code JACK9TO5 at checkout, you’ll save 15% off with free shipping across the board. That brings our top pick of the Jackery Explorer 880 Power Station down to $679 from the usual $799 price tag you’d normally pay. Not only is that a rare discount in the first place, but amounts to $120 in savings while beating our previous mention by $20 to mark a new all-time low.

Featuring a 880Wh lithium-ion battery, Jackery’s portable power station sports a 1,000W pure sine output across its three AC outlets which are just the start of the ports. Alongside a pair of USB-C slots, there’s also a pair of 2.4A USB-A inputs that pair with an LED display and convenient carrying handle. Ideal for everything from camping trips to tailgates through the end of fall, Jackery’s Explorer 880 delivers plenty of power in a convenient and transportable package.

