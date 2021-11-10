Quick Charge Podcast: November 10, 2021

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- Tesla Powerpacks power new ‘community battery’ project; ‘a big Powerwall for neighborhoods’
- StoreDot turns out ultra-fast, Tesla-like 4680 cells on a mass production line
- Rivian (RIVN) goes public at $77 billion valuation, aims to reach 1 million EV volume by 2030
- Kandi America launches K32 off-road EV starting under $28k
- The first US subsea cable plant for offshore wind farms opens in Charleston
- Countries and automakers agree to go all-electric by 2040 in weak new goal set at COP26
