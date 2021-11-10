StoreDot turns out ultra-fast, Tesla-like 4680 cells on a mass production line

StoreDot, an Israel-based electric vehicle battery startup, today claimed that it has become the first company to produce silicon-dominant extreme fast charge (XFC) cells for electric vehicles on a mass production line.

StoreDot’s partner, EVE Energy in China, produced the A-Series samples of XFC pouch cells. StoreDot says that it is using existing production lines to reduce the need for extra investment to manufacture its batteries.

The new XFC cells will be shipped to automotive companies for testing. The company says that its XFC cells will be produced at scale by 2024.

As Electrek previously reported, StoreDot announced in early September that it produced the first 4680 cylindrical cell that it claims can charge in only 10 minutes.

4680 refers to the size – 46mm by 80mm – which is bigger than any other cylindrical battery cell. In August, StoreDot filed a charging time patent and opened the technology to the entire electric vehicle market.

On October 20, StoreDot announced that it will open an R&D innovation hub in the US to speed up the development of solid-state batteries.

Dr. Doron Myersdorf, StoreDot CEO, said:

Mass production on new technologies is a critical step, which is why these first A-Series Samples are such a major milestone in our technology road map. These XFC sample cells will shortly be shipped to our global car-making partners for real-world testing and we are confident they will play a major role in increasing the crucial “miles per minute” rate which is key to driver’s experience and eliminating range anxiety. Our rapid development process is a result of our technology being uniquely designed for manufacturing to be produced on existing Li-ion production lines, assisted by our proprietary Artificial Intelligence, which enables development from concept to production to be fast-tracked. Meaning that we are now on track to manufacture these XFC cells, in pouch or cylindrical form, at scale by 2024.

You can read more about StoreDot’s utilized technology here.

Photo: StoreDot

