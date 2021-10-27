Jackery solar generator bundles run your campsite or RV from $713, more in New Green Deals

Jackery is ready to run your campsite, RV, or even shed without gas or oil in Lowe’s latest sale. Our favorite is the Solar Generator 880, which includes an 880Wh power station and two 100W solar panels for $234 off its normal going rate. Plus, you’ll find discounts on electric lawn mowers and much more below, as well. We also have a wide selection of Tesla, Greenworks, and other e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

Jackery solar generator power station bundles are on sale from $713, today only

Today only, as part of its Daily Deals, Lowe’s is offering two different Jackery portable power stations on sale from $713 with free shipping across the board. Our favorite is the Solar Generator 880 with 2 100W Solar Panels for $1,265. Normally you’d pay $899 for the power station and $300 each for the solar panels, coming out to a grand total of $1,499 for the setup. Right out of the box, this power station is ready to run your campsite day and night. When the sun’s shining, use the dual 100W solar panels to keep the battery charged and topped off, while the 880Wh capacity will continue to power things throughout the evening. For outputs, this model features three grounded 110V AC with 1,000W max output alongside two 18W USB-C ports, a 2.4A USB-A as well as QuickCharge 3.0. Rounding out the outputs here is a 12V DC jack for car-style gear.

Greenworks’ 48V mower with leaf pickup mode sees off-season deal at $365

Amazon is offering the Greenworks 48V 20-inch Brushless Electric Push Lawn Mower for $365.49 shipped. Down from $430, today’s deal matches the Amazon low that we’ve tracked all-time. The 4-in-1 design allows it to mulch, bag, discharge, and even pick up leaves thanks to a turbo function. That means this mower is not only a great off-season buy, but also ensures that it’ll get some use this fall at your house. The electric motor is powered by two 24V batteries for 48V of total output, all while using no oil or gas and remaining quite quiet overall. You’ll get 45 minutes of runtime from the included batteries, which this fall will be plenty to tackle the leaves in your yard.

Greenworks’ corded electric blower makes lawn chores simple at $29

Amazon is offering a deal on the Greenworks 7A 160 MPH Corded Electric Blower for $29.69 shipped. Down from its $40 normal going rate, today’s deal marks a return to the lowest price that we’ve tracked in the past few months at Amazon. If you’re tired of raking leaves this fall, it’s time to pick up a blower. While it won’t do the finishing work, it’ll make the job quick and easy for gathering the leaves into a pile. Since there’s no gas or oil required for use, the electric motor is nice and quiet compared to fossil fuel-powered alternatives. Plus, no batteries are required as it’s a corded model, which means you can run it as long as needed without having to swap anything out.

