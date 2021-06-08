Tesla’s new ‘deep crimson’ color spotted on a Model S body at Fremont Factory

Tesla hasn’t released a new vehicle color for a long time, but a new “deep crimson” color could be coming as it was spotted on a new Model S body at its Fremont Factory.

Back in the early days of the Model S, Tesla used to offer a variety of colors, but the automaker decided to streamline options, and it now offers only a handful of color options that have remained the same for the last few years.

CEO Elon Musk has been talking about Tesla finally releasing new colors, but it has been linked to a new “most-advanced paint shop” at Gigafactory Berlin.

The CEO talked about new multi-layered paints:

“Giga Berlin will have world’s most advanced paint shop, with more layers of stunning colors that subtly change with curvature.“

Musk said that Tesla is working on a new “deep crimson red” that is becoming his favorite feature.

The color was spotted on Musk’s personal Model S last summer:

Now, a new drone flyover video of Fremont Factory shows a new Model S body partly under a cover, and it appears to be the same new deep crimson color:

The image above is from this drone flyover, which focuses on Tesla having redone its test track in the back of Fremont Factory:

The color is similar to Tesla’s signature red that was exclusive to early Model S and Model X vehicles produced by the automaker.

It’s unclear if Tesla is going to be producing the new color out of Fremont Factory since Musk linked the launch of new colors to the new paint shop at Gigafactory Berlin.

As we previously reported, Tesla built a new paint shop for Model 3 in Fremont, and as of last summer, it planned on recommissioning its former paint shop as it increases Model Y production.

There’s still hope for Tesla to launch new colors out of its original paint shop.

Otherwise, the North American market is going to have to wait for Gigafactory Texas to come online.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.