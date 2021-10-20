Use this 20V cordless electric leaf blower to clean up this fall at $68, more in New Green Deals

Now that fall is in full swing, your yard might be full of leaves. If that’s the case, a blower can help make light work of a tough chore. Today’s deal is perfect for the task, as it lets you blow away the leaves for just $68, no gas or oil required. Plus, you’ll find discounts on electric lawn mowers and much more below, as well. We also have a wide selection of Tesla, Greenworks, and other e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

Make your outdoor leaf cleanup chores easy with a 20V electric blower at $68

BabyTecUS (99% positive feedback past 30 days) via Amazon is offering the SnapFresh 20V Cordless Electric Leaf Blower for $67.99 shipped. Down from its normal going rate of $80, today’s deal saves 15% and marks the third best price that we’ve tracked all-time. Included with your purchase is the blower, charger, and 20V 2Ah battery to get you up and going as soon as it arrives. Ready to handle anything you need, it can go for up to 30 minutes on a charge and makes leaf cleanup a breeze this fall. Plus, there are two different speeds to choose from and, of course, the added benefit of not needing any gas or oil to function.

Jetson’s Bolt Folding E-Bike lets you travel around town and collapses once you arrive at $339

Amazon is offering the Jetson Bolt Folding E-Bike for $339 shipped. Normally going between $400 and $500, today’s deal marks a return to the Amazon low that we’ve tracked. Offering the ability to ride for up to 15 miles on a single charge and traveling at a maximum speed of 15.5MPH, this e-bike deal is a great way to travel this fall as well as into next year. It negates the need for gas and oil and can be powered through renewable energy if your home has solar panels. Plus, once you arrive at your destination, just fold the e-bike up and store it for use next time you’re ready to head out.

Jackery 9th anniversary sale takes 15% off power stations and solar panels from $153

Jackery is celebrating its 9th anniversary by launching a new 15% off sale that covers a wide selection of popular portable power stations and solar panels. With deals via its official Amazon storefront and direct, you’ll find some of the best prices to date across the lineup and free shipping across the board. A particular highlight is the Jackery Explorer 500 Power Station at $424.99 when clipping the on-page coupon at Amazon. Also matched direct. Down from $500, you’re looking at $75 in savings alongside the second-best price to date that’s within $25 of the all-time low.

Featuring a 518 watt-hour lithium-ion battery, Jackery’s portable power station sports a 500W pure sine wave AC outlet, three 2.4A USB inputs, and a DC car port. Ideal for everything from camping trips to tailgates through the end of fall, Jackery’s Explorer 500 delivers plenty of power in a convenient and transportable package. You’ll also be able to refuel the power station with a solar panel for a truly off-grid setup.

Greenworks is also giving 9to5 readers an exclusive deal offering an extra 12% off its entire collection of popular electric tools including mowers, string trimmers, leaf blowers, and more. Just apply code 9TO5TOYS at checkout in order to lock-in this sitewide Greenworks deal.

