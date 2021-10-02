Quick Charge Podcast: October 2, 2021

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- Tesla (TSLA) announces Q3 2021 deliveries: a new record of 241,300 electric cars
- Tesla (TSLA) pushes Norway electric car sales to yet another record
- Tesla enters African market with its first Superchargers
- A handful of new Tesla Model X SUVs spotted as deliveries are delayed
- Nikola’s ridiculous $2 billion Tesla Semi lawsuit might go away in a few days
- Lordstown sells its Ohio factory to Foxconn in hope that it will help build its electric pickup truck
- Over-the-air updates: How does each EV automaker compare?
