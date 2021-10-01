BLACK+DECKER’s 2-piece yard kit makes leaf cleanup a breeze at $89, more in New Green Deals

While yard work is likely winding down, it’s very likely you’ll have plenty of leaves to clean up. Well, BLACK+DECKER has you covered with its latest 2-piece kit that includes both a blower and string trimmer for $89. Plus, you’ll find discounts on electric lawn mowers and much more below, as well. We also have a wide selection of Tesla, Greenworks, and other e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

Head below for other New Green Deals that we've found today, more on why going electric for your yard tools like the mower on sale is important, and of course Electrek's best EV buying and leasing deals.

Use BLACK+DECKER’s 20V MAX trimmer + blower kit to clean up leaves at $89

Amazon is offering the BLACK+DECKER 20V MAX String Trimmer and Blower Kit for $89 shipped. Down from its normal going rate of $100 or more, this marks a return to the 2021 low that we’ve tracked. While you might not use the string trimmer the rest of the year, the blower will likely be a necessity to clean up leaves and more with ease. With today’s deal, you’re getting both tools as well as two 20V MAX batteries to power them.

Woot’s latest 1-day-only sale discounts ecobee4 HomeKit thermostat to $150

Today only, Woot is offering a selection of ecobee heating and cooling gear from $70 Prime shipped. Non-Prime members will be charged a $6 delivery fee. Our favorite is the ecobee4 Smart HomeKit Thermostat with Sensor for $149.99. Down from its $249 list price, today’s deal matches our previous mention for the all-time low that we’ve tracked. ecobee4 delivers HomeKit control as well as built-in Alexa. Alongside that, this thermostat also learns your routine so it can figure out your heating or cooling schedule as needed. The bundled sensors can be used to help tailor your home’s heating and cooling based on the temperature of each individual room, and not just where the thermostat is located. You can learn more in our hands-on review. Ships with a 90-day Woot warranty. Check out Woot’s landing page for other deals.

Rachio 3 HomeKit Sprinkler Controller sees $50 off-season discounts

Amazon now offers the Rachio 3 Smart Sprinkler Controller starting at $180 shipped for the 8-zone offering. Down from $210 but normally selling for $240, you’re looking at $50 in savings with today’s offer coming within $2 of our previous mention and marking one of the best we’ve seen outside of Prime Day. You can also upgrade to the 16-zone model for $229.99, down from $280. In either case, you’re looking at a notable off-season price cut for bringing smart home control into your lawn care routine for next spring. Alongside the added convenience of being able to remotely control or schedule your sprinkler system, there’s also the perks of automation that help save you money like avoiding watering when it’s predicted to rain and more. There’s also Siri, Alexa, and Assistant support to round out the package, too. Rated 4.8/5 stars from Best Buy shoppers.

New Tesla deals

Below, you'll find a selection of new green deals that will make your Tesla experience better in multiple areas. From storage to keep recordings on to phone mounts, car chargers, and anything else we can find, it'll be listed below.

New green e-bike + electric scooter deals

If you're looking to get out and enjoy the sunshine, than we recommend you experience it than on an e-bike or electric scooter you just got at a fantastic price through one of our deals and sale below. You can use it for fun, exercise, or even transportation to and from work or the coffee shop.

More new green deals

After shopping the Tesla and e-bike deal above, be sure to check out the other discounts we found today. These new green deals are wide-ranging from outdoor lawn equipment to anything else we find that could save you money in various ways, be that cutting gas and oil out of your life or just enjoying other amenities that energy-saving gear can bring.

Greenworks is also giving 9to5 readers an exclusive deal offering an extra 12% off its entire collection of popular electric tools including mowers, string trimmers, leaf blowers, and more. Just apply code 9TO5TOYS at checkout in order to lock-in this sitewide Greenworks deal.

