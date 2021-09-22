TROMOX, maker of tiny electric motorcycles, debuts (slightly) larger 60 mph bike

Small form-factor electric motorcycles are enticing targets for manufacturers due to their lower cost and reduced regulatory hurdles. The Taiwanese manufacturer of one of the cutest mini electric motorcycles, the TROMOX MINO, is showing off a growth spurt with its latest larger and faster bike, the TROMOX UKKO.

TROMOX made a name for itself with the MINO, a pint-sized electric motorcycle with a 2.5 kW electric motor and an adorable top speed of just 60 km/h (37 mph).

The MINO has proven popular in Asia where it has developed a following with a customization community, helping propel TROMOX to wider recognition.

Now the company is showing off its latest development: a new electric motorcycle with nearly twice the speed and power. The new larger-format TROMOX UKKO was recently debuted at the China International Motorcycles Trade Exhibition (CIMA Motor Show 2021).

The new bike sports a larger 4 kW continuous-rated and 7 kW peak-rated mid-mounted motor. That equates to maximum horsepower of around 9.4 hp.

The belt-driven motor puts out an impressive 203 Nm of torque and propels the little e-moto up to a top speed of 100 km/h (62 mph). The company claims that the UKKO S can hit its 100 km/h top speed in just 4.2 seconds, which would be quite impressive if true.

The 72V and 55Ah battery has a capacity of 3,960 Wh, or just around the same as the upcoming SONDORS Metacycle electric motorcycle. TROMOX says that the battery can be quick-charged to 80% in around 45 minutes.

While larger than the MINO, the UKKO still sports a low seat height of just 76 cm (29.9 inches). That allows smaller riders to more easily fit on the bike, with TROMOX claiming it should fit riders as short as 160 cm (5’2″).

But despite its small size, the UKKO has a max rider capacity of 170 kg (375 lb). That means larger riders or even a pair of average riders can fit on the bike. The UKKO comes outfitted with rear pegs for carrying a pillion, opening the possibility for two riders on one small motorcycle.

There’s no word yet on pricing, but TROMOX expects the UKKO to be available in spring 2022. The company has already expanded beyond the Asian market by introducing its first bike, the MINO, to Europe and is working on a US introduction for that bike.

TROMOX has used the MINO to target young, urban riders that are seeking affordable, light, and efficient electric two-wheeler transportation, but want something faster and more powerful than an electric bicycle. The UKKO follows in the same path as the MINO but with a healthy boost in the power and speed department.

At over 60 mph, I’d say this fits the bill.

