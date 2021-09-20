Use Segway’s electric scooter with seat to ride around this fall at $600, more in New Green Deals

Segway’s Ninebot MAX G30LP electric scooter lets you cruise around town like no other thanks to its included seat. Right now you can pick it up for $600, which is quite the savings considering it goes for up to $890 normally. Plus, you’ll find discounts on electric lawn mowers and much more below, as well. Plus, you’ll find discounts on electric lawn mowers and much more below, as well. We also have a wide selection of Tesla, Greenworks, and other e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

Head below for other New Green Deals that we’ve found today, more on why going electric for your yard tools like the mower on sale is important, and of course Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals. Also, check out the new Electrek Tesla Shop for the best deals on Tesla accessories.

Let Segway’s Ninebot MAX G30LP electric scooter take you around town at $290 off

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy offers the Segway Ninebot MAX G30LP with KickScooter Seat for $599.99 shipped when you clip the on-page Student Deal. As the name implies, you’ll have to be in Best Buy’s student program to secure the discounted rate, but it’s entirely free to join for all. With a list price of $890 and a current sale at Best Buy of $700 outside of today’s deal, this comes within $50 of the low that we’ve tracked previously. Now that it’s getting cooler outside, you might want to ride around town to pick up groceries, attend classes, or even commute to work. Regardless of the task at hand, this scooter can travel at up to 18.6MPH for as many as 25 miles on a single charge. Plus, thanks to the included seat, you’ll be able to sit down for longer rides unlike traditional electric scooters. Rated 4.9/5 stars.

Home Depot clears out RYOBI outdoor electric mowers, leaf blowers, more at up to $498 off

Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot is clearing out a selection of RYOBI outdoor electric tools with up to $498 off. Shipping is free across the board, and you’ll find in-store pickup available on just about everything at no additional cost. With a wide range of tool savings to take advantage of, Home Depot is delivering a series of notable off-season discounts in the form of electric mowers, leaf blowers, trimmers, and other gear for your outdoor setup. Everything comes backed by a 4+ star rating from hundreds, if not thousands of shoppers.

Amongst all of the discounts, an easy standout is the RYOBI 42-inch 75Ah Electric Riding Mower bundled with a string trimmer and leaf blower at $3,899. Down from its $4,398 price tag, you’re saving $498 with today’s offer marking the second-best value of the year. Equipped with a 42-inch cutting deck, this RYOBI riding lawn mower delivers 2-hour cutting sessions with its rechargeable battery, allowing you to tackle around 2.5-acres of lawn. Alongside LED headlights, this will let you ditch the gas and fuel from your lawn care routine while still enjoying the perks of a ride-on mower. So even if there’s not too many more weeks of summer lawn care to tackle, this discount will have you ready for all of next year’s chores. Over 350 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating.

Nest Thermostat E lets you control your heating/cooling from afar at $120

Those Google hardware discounts are also continuing at Verizon as you’ll find the Nest Thermostat E marked down to $119.99. Normally fetching $169, this is down to the best price of the year at $20 below our previous mention and 29% off overall. Not only undercutting Google’s new Nest Thermostat in price, but the E model delivers even more notable features in the form of a stylish frosted glass display as well as more intelligent scheduling and automations. Over 4,000 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating.

New Tesla deals

Below, you’ll find a selection of new green deals that will make your Tesla experience better in multiple areas. From storage to keep recordings on to phone mounts, car chargers, and anything else we can find, it’ll be listed below. Each day we’ll do our best to find new and exciting deals and ways for you to save on fun accessories for your Tesla, making each trip unique. For more gift ideas and deals, check out the best Tesla shop. Keep reading on for e-bike, Greenworks, and other great deals.

New green e-bike + electric scooter deals

If you’re looking to get out and enjoy the sunshine, than we recommend you experience it than on an e-bike or electric scooter you just got at a fantastic price through one of our deals and sale below. You can use it for fun, exercise, or even transportation to and from work or the coffee shop. We have several people here that will regularly commute to coffee shops or offices on their e-bike, as it cuts down on fossil fuel usage as well as allows them to enjoy some time outdoors on nice sunny days. Below, you’ll find a wide selection of new e-bike deals and electric scooter deal in all price ranges, so give it a look if that’s something you’d be interested in picking up. As always, the newest e-bike and electric scooter deal and sales will be at the top, so shop quick as the discounts are bound to go away soon.

More new green deals

After shopping the Tesla and e-bike deal above, be sure to check out the other discounts we found today. These new green deals are wide-ranging from outdoor lawn equipment to anything else we find that could save you money in various ways, be that cutting gas and oil out of your life or just enjoying other amenities that energy-saving gear can bring. As always, the newest deals will be at the top, so shop quick as the discounts are bound to go away soon.

Greenworks is also giving 9to5 readers an exclusive deal offering an extra 12% off its entire collection of popular electric tools including mowers, string trimmers, leaf blowers, and more. Just apply code 9TO5TOYS at checkout in order to lock-in this sitewide Greenworks deal.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.