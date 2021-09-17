Tesla announces ‘Giga Fest’ to launch Gigafactory Berlin

Tesla announced and started taking registrations for “Giga Fest,” a county fair that the automaker is organizing for the launch of Gigafactory Berlin.

Elon Musk originally announced plans for Tesla to build a new factory near Berlin in November 2019.

After almost two years of work, Tesla is now getting ready to launch Gigafactory Berlin.

Last month, Musk said that Tesla aims to start Model Y production at Gigafactory Berlin in October pending government approval.

At the same time, the CEO said that Tesla will be holding a sort of “county fair” to celebrate.

The automaker has run into several delays in achieving government approval to start production at its important new factory that is going to bring production capacity to Europe.

Recently, media reports from Germany have stated that the government is close to finally giving Tesla approval for production.

It looks like Tesla is confident that it will happen since it opened registration for the county fair event that it now calls “Giga Fest.”

The company wrote about the event:

Tesla opens the doors of its Gigafactory in Grünheide on October 9, 2021 and invites citizens of Berlin and Brandenburg to a County Fair. Join us to experience the most advanced electric vehicle production plant in the world. You’ll have the opportunity to see behind the scenes during a Factory Tour, visit on-site booths, join various activities and ride along in Model Y — our newest electric car to arrive in Europe. Local food trucks will provide catering during the event.

It’s going to be open to anyone, but Tesla will prioritize tickets for people with zip codes in the Berlin and Brandenburg areas.

Tesla confirmed that there are going to be test rides in the Model Y.

It’s not clear if those will be Model Y vehicles that Tesla has recently started importing from China, or if these will be the first Model Y vehicles that Tesla produces at Gigafactory Berlin.

Those new Model Y vehicles are expected to feature some design improvements, like using new bigger casting parts to reduce the number of parts, and possibly even Tesla’s new structural battery packs with 4680 cells.

