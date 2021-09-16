Quick Charge Podcast: September 16, 2021

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- Tesla unveils its ‘secret to a quiet cabin’: Proprietary ‘Tesla Glass’
- Tesla unveils its latest Megapack project powered by Autobidder
- Tesla (TSLA) builds giant new delivery center in China as it expects big things to come
- Ford starts pre-production of F-150 Lightning electric pickup as the race heats up
- Lucid shares EPA range for Air models including 520 miles on the Dream Edition Range
- Lightyear raises $110 million to bring its $170,000 ‘solar’ electric car to market
- Nikola signs intent alongside IVECO to provide electric trucks to Hamburg Port Authority
- Workhorse withdraws protest filing against USPS to focus on other business opportunities
