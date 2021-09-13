Segway’s $450 Ninebot ES2 electric scooter uses no gas to run errands, more in New Green Deals

Now that we’re being graced with cooler weather, across much of the US, it’s time to start getting back outdoors. Today, we’re taking a look at Segway’s Ninebot ES2 electric scooter, which lets you ride for over 15 miles on a single charge this fall. It’s down to $450 right now, saving $250 from its normal going rate. Plus, you’ll find discounts on electric lawn mowers and much more below, as well. We also have a wide selection of Tesla, Greenworks, and other e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

Segway’s Ninebot ES2 electric scooter runs errands without gas this fall at $250 off

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy offers the Segway Ninebot ES2 Electric Scooter at $449.99 shipped. With a $650 normal going rate, today’s deal is just $50 above our last new-condition mention. Segway’s Ninebot ES2 scooter features a 300W motor that travels at up to 15.5 MPH for 15.5 miles before it’s time to recharge. You’ll also find a maximum weight capacity of 220-pounds, making it great for riders of all sizes. Plus, it weighs just 27.6-pounds, meaning you’ll be able to carry up or down stairs, into work, or onto the subway with ease. This is a great way to offset gas usage while the weather is nice and help cut down on emissions year-round for smaller trips. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Gotrax’s all-new G Pro 3 Electric Scooter sees first discount at $90 off

Amazon now offers the Gotrax G Pro Electric Scooter for $809.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Marking the very first discount to date, this $90 in savings drops the scooter down from its $900 price tag to mark a new all-time low. Arriving with a unique 3-wheeled design for added stability, Gotrax G Pro is the brand’s flagship electric scooter geared towards handling everything from commuting to joyrides and more. Its 350W motor can deliver up to 15.5 MPH top speeds with a 24-mile range. Fall weather marks for a perfect opportunity to get in the EV game and cruise around the streets, and this discount enters just in time to get the most of the season. Rated 4.1/5 stars and you can get a closer look in our launch coverage.

CRAFTSMAN’s 2-piece lawn care kit makes leaf cleanup a breeze this fall at $69

Lowe’s is offering a 2-piece CRAFTSMAN 20V Lawn Care Kit for $69 shipped. Down from a list price of $119, today’s deal marks one of the best deals that we’ve tracked all-time. Delivering both a string trimmer and blower in one kit, you’ll get everything needed to put the finishing touches on your yard work as we head into fall. Plus, the blower will help make quick work of fallen leaves as we head into autumn. You’ll also get an included battery and charger so everything you need comes in the box. Rated 3.5/5 stars. Keep reading for more Greenworks and other deals.

Greenworks is also giving 9to5 readers an exclusive deal offering an extra 12% off its entire collection of popular electric tools including mowers, string trimmers, leaf blowers, and more. Just apply code 9TO5TOYS at checkout in order to lock-in this sitewide Greenworks deal.

