Quick Charge Podcast: September 4, 2021

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
New episodes of Quick Charge are recorded Monday through Thursday and again on Saturday. Subscribe to our podcast in Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- Elon Musk says Tesla (TSLA) is worth $3,000 a share ‘if they execute really well’
- Tesla delays Cybertruck to late 2022; Elon Musk says it will be a ‘glitch in the Matrix’
- Elon Musk: ‘This is craziest month of deliveries Tesla (TSLA) will ever have’
- Tesla aims to release $25,000 electric car in 2023, likely will not have a steering wheel
- Rivian ‘Large pack’ EPA range numbers are in: 314 miles, 70 mpge
- Audi unveils wild new concept that hints at electric A8 sedan
- Nissan tests an EV motor-magnet recycling breakthrough
Subscribe to the Electrek Daily Channel on Youtube so you never miss a day of news
Follow Mikey:
Listen & Subscribe:
Share your thoughts!
Drop us a line at tips@electrek.co. You can also rate us in Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Overcast to help more people discover the show!
FTC: Electrek is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.