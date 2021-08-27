EGEB: Maryland will spend $3.7M on electric car chargers

In today’s Electrek Green Energy Brief (EGEB):

Maryland is funding 36 public fast chargers and 145 workplace charging ports.

The Inc. 5000 2021 list is out, and solar has a solid foothold in the Top 20.

New EV chargers in Maryland

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan (R-MD) announced yesterday that the state will spend $3.7 million to fund 36 new public fast chargers at 13 locations and 145 workplace charging ports at 24 business locations. The money comes from the state’s Volkswagen settlement, and the state will spend more of that money later this year.

Hogan said:

This is another important step forward to expanding access to electric vehicle charging across the state and encouraging more Marylanders to purchase and use electric vehicles.

There are currently more than 36,000 electric vehicles in the state, according to the Maryland Department of Transportation.

Public fast chargers will be located in places like Dunkin’ Donuts in Elkton, Exxon in Annapolis, and Safeway supermarket in Silver Spring. Further details of where the fast-charging and workplace EV chargers can be found are here. The state’s website does not indicate when the chargers will be ready for use.

Solar in the Inc. 5000

The Inc. 5000 list ranks the fastest-growing privately held companies in the US by overall revenue growth over a three-year period.

And in the new 2021 list, three of the Top 20 companies were solar energy-related:

No. 11: San Antonio-based Texas Solar, which “designs, develops, installs, and maintains residential solar energy systems in Texas.” It saw 22,381% growth over three years.

No. 12: Solgen Power in Pasco, Washington, which “sells and installs solar equipment, primarily in the Pacific Northwest.” It saw 21,790% growth over three years.

No. 14: Solar Bear in Clearwater, Florida, which “Turns homes and businesses green through solar panels, spray foam insulation, and roofing.” It saw 19,218% growth over three years.

We fully expect to see even more clean energy companies in next year’s Inc. 5000 list.

