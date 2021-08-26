OKAI’s adorable new seated electric scooters are high-tech slowpokes

OKAI has a cute new electric scooter known as the EA10A that packs more punch in the tech department than the speed department.

While the name isn’t as common in the Americas, OKAI is fairly well-known elsewhere as a large-scale two-wheeled electric vehicle manufacturer that builds electric rideables for both consumers and commercial clients.

Counting big-name customers like Bird, Lime, Spin, Dott, and Tier, the Jinhua, China-based OKAI is certainly not a lightweight in the electric scooter or e-bike industry.

OKAI’s products are also popular for direct-to-consumer sales in many European countries, perhaps partly thanks to the company operating a European headquarters in Berlin.

Now the newest product to grace OKAI’s lineup is a cute little electric scooter known as the EA10A.

With a seated design combining Asian styling with European regulatory compliance, the new scooter may have what it takes to become a player in the growing seated scooter market.

We don’t have a price to share yet, but we’ve got all the tech specs.

The EA10A sports a rear 350W motor with a 700W peak power rating. The company claims it can climb up to a 20% grade, though the paltry 22 Nm of torque listed in the spec sheet makes me wonder if the hill climbing ability isn’t a bit exaggerated.

Both wheels ride on 10-inch tubeless pneumatic tires, helping to reduce the likelihood of flat tires. The wheels house drum brakes, with the rear wheel also benefitting from electronic braking via the hub motor.

A removable battery under the deck offers up to 35 km (22 mi) of range. If the limited range didn’t clue you in to the urban nature of this scooter, then the top speed definitely will. The EA10A is limited to just 25 km/h (15.5 mph), likely to comply with EU laws that neuter the allowable performance of light electric vehicles.

It may be slow, but OKAI claims that it gets up to that speed “in no time.” And considering the 23 kg (50.7 lb) weight, the EA10A appears to compete more closely with lightweight folding e-scooters than most other larger seated electric scooters.

The cute little scooter folds at both the handlebars and the seat, reducing its size to something likely to fit nicely in the trunk of most cars or under an office desk.

The scooter includes an LED screen that hides NFC tech allowing a smart key to activate the scooter.

Embedded Bluetooth connectivity allows riders to connect their phones to the scooter to enable additional customization and access more features.

While OKAI shows off the pink color prominently, the scooter is also available in a white and black variant. The company seems to read further into the colors than most, stating:

“Choose from three colors: cherry blossom pink, dream black, and rural white. The pink of the cherry blossoms is sweet and gentle, dreamy black, calm and wise, and the folk song is white empty and pure, matched with a graceful and small shape, like a graceful girl. She will be your best friend, your partner on the road, she knows all your thoughts.”

Well, that took a hard left.

Unfortunately we don’t yet know what OKAI plans to charge for the EA10A, and whether it will be available directly to consumers like the company’s other electric scooters.

But considering OKAI’s electric two-wheelers seem to have circled the globe with leading two-wheeled EV companies, we’d expect to be seeing the EA10A somewhere in our neck of the woods eventually.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.