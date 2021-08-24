Quick Charge Podcast: August 24, 2021

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- Elon Musk is not impressed by Tesla’s current Full Self-Driving build, but likes the next one
- Tesla leads EV sales to more than double in the US, still account for only 2.5% of auto market
- Older Tesla vehicles to get UI performance boost thanks to famed video game engineer
- Mazda launches its first electric car in the US: MX-30 EV for $33,470 and only 100-mile range
- Ford doubles electric F-150 Lightning production plan, and it’s still not enough
- XPeng begins shipping first P7 EVs to Norway ahead of Q4 deliveries
- NIO now requires a test before using assisted driving following fatal crash
- Current EV registrations in the US: How does your state stack up?
