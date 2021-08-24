Elon Musk is not impressed by Tesla’s current Full Self-Driving build, but likes the next one

Elon Musk said that Tesla’s current Full Self-Driving Beta build is “not great,” but he is currently testing the next build coming to beta testers, and he is impressed by that one.

Tesla has a lot of eyes on its Full Self-Driving program.

It’s not only about the tech and auto industry’s race to achieve a true full self-driving system, but Tesla has also been selling its Full Self-Driving package to customers for years.

CEO Elon Musk has been claiming that the company would achieve a true full self-driving system by the end of the year, but he has been wrong about his self-driving timeline before.

At Tesla AI Day, the automaker shared some of its progress toward that goal, but it also made it clear that they are not quite there yet.

They even wanted to use the event to help recruit people to help them with some of the problems they are facing in achieving full self-driving.

Currently, Tesla has Full Self-Driving (FSD) Beta builds in testing in internal fleets and with some customers in the “early access program.”

The automaker recently released an important update to beta testers.

Musk shared the release notes publicly for the update for the first time, and it included many new features to improve Tesla’s neural nets.

However, the CEO has now commented on the update, and he doesn’t seem impressed:

“FSD Beta 9.2 is actually not great in my opinion, but Autopilot/AI team is rallying to improve as fast as possible. We’re trying to have a single stack for both highway and city streets, but it requires massive NN retraining.”

But Musk added today that he is already personally testing FSD Beta 9.3, and he noticed an improvement when driving from Pasadena to LAX:

“Just drove FSD Beta 9.3 from Pasadena to LAX. Much improved!”

The CEO didn’t comment on when the update is coming to the early access program, but it will likely be sooner rather than later.

As for the wider release beyond the early access program, Musk said that he doesn’t plan to push that until testing “one or two” more updates in the early access program.

Therefore, this FSD Beta 9.3 update is going to be critical.

