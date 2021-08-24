Mazda launches its first electric car in the US: MX-30 EV for $33,470 and only 100-mile range

Mazda is launching its first electric car in the US market, the MX-30 EV, and it is likely going to have a tough time with a starting price of $33,470 and only 100 miles of range.

The Japanese automaker has long been a laggard when it comes to electric vehicles.

It only launched its first all-electric car last year, and it was only for the European market, where regulations are forcing automakers to release more electric vehicles.

On top of that, the vehicle itself, the MX-30, wasn’t really impressive:

“The MX-30 features a 35.5 kWh battery and a powertrain capable of delivering 105 kW (142hp) of power and 264 Nm (192 lb-ft) of torque. Range is quoted as 130 miles (~210km) for the European model, which is likely using the WLTP testing standard.”

Now, over a year later, Mazda is launching the MX-30 in the US.

Today, the automaker announced pricing in the US market for the MX-30, and it starts at $33,470:

MX-30 EV $33,470 MX-30 EV w/ Premium Plus package $36,480

After EV incentives, the vehicle will cost less than $25,000 since it is, so far, only going to be available in California.

It might still be a hard sell since Mazda has kept the 35.5 kWh battery pack, and with the EPA driving cycle, it results in just 100 miles of range:

“The modern styling builds intrigue, the engaging driving dynamics add enjoyment, and Mazda’s latest features bring everything together to help create an emotional bond with the electric crossover. The MX-30 can easily be the ideal companion for daily commuting with an EPA estimated range of 100 miles on a full charge. Designed to meet the needs of most urban residents, MX-30 is equipped with a 35.5 kWh lithium-ion battery that helps maintain its superb driving dynamics and allow for a lower environmental impact.”

Mazda expects the first shipment of MX-30 to arrive to US dealerships in California starting in the fall.

