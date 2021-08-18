Quick Charge Podcast: August 18, 2021

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
New episodes of Quick Charge are recorded Monday through Thursday and again on Saturday. Subscribe to our podcast in Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- Tesla’s claims about Autopilot and Full Self-Driving are under scrutiny as senators pressure FTC
- Tesla Model S Plaid takes on Rimac Nevera in most insane drag race
- Camouflaged Tesla Model 3s spotted testing in India
- Tesla is prepping for giant Supercharger expansion ahead of opening the network to other EVs
- Mercedes will withdraw from Formula E at end of 2022 season
- Electric cars need cobalt and copper, and Zambia’s president-elect wants to supply it
- EGEB: Solar could make up 40% of US power by 2035 – Biden administration
