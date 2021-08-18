Tesla is prepping for giant Supercharger expansion ahead of opening the network to other EVs

Tesla is adding a lot of job listings for design managers of new Supercharger sites as the automaker preps for a massive expansion of the Supercharger network ahead of opening it to other electric cars.

The Supercharger network has been growing at an impressive pace lately.

Last quarter, Tesla had 26,900 Superchargers at 2,966 stations around the world, which represent 49% and 46% year-over-year growth.

It is growing fast, but Tesla might need to grow the fast-charging network even faster if it wants to welcome more electric vehicles to it by opening it to other automakers later this year.

The automaker recently confirmed plans to open the Supercharger network to electric vehicles from other automakers by the end of the year.

Not only that, instead of making deals with specific companies, Tesla confirmed that it plans to simply enable EV owners to download the Tesla app to give them access to the charging stations.

In some markets, like in North America where Tesla is using its proprietary plug, EV owners will also have to use an adapter, which Tesla plans to offer at the stations.

This could result in a significant increase in traffic at Supercharger stations, which are often already super busy in some markets where Tesla vehicles are really popular.

Tesla has been expected to increase its effort to deploy charging stations in order to prepare for this expected increase in usage.

The automaker recently updated its map of planned charging stations with new stations and updated timelines.

Tesla is enabling new routes, but there also appears to be a focus on adding capacity in urban areas.

For example, Los Angeles, a popular market for Tesla, is seeing almost a doubling of its Supercharger network (planned stations in gray):

Electrek also found that Tesla added many job listings for new Charging Infrastructure Design Managers.

The role involves the management of the entire process of deploying new stations:

The Supercharger Design Manager role entails active program coordination of all deployment phases of Tesla’s Supercharger projects, including construction feasibility diligence, layout and design, utility design and easements, permitting, construction, site commissioning, and closeout. The ideal candidate has relevant hands-on experience managing infrastructure projects (up to thirty projects at one time across multiple states/provinces) and demonstrates a bias to action, logical problem solving, and mastery of a project’s tactical details. Finally, s/he brings high energy and an optimistic approach to fully completing projects in a swift and quality manner.

Tesla recently added seven of those positions in the Southwest alone:

In Austin, Tesla plans to more than double the size of its Supercharger network, and it currently has more stations planned than in Houston and San Antonio:

Tesla is expected to especially grow the Supercharger network in the US where its fleet could grow fast after the start of production at Gigafactory Texas.

The automaker could get significant funding to grow its charging network, as the federal government just approved $7.5 billion in EV infrastructure funding. One of the requirements is that the charging networks receiving funds must be open to more than one automaker.

It could explain the timing of Tesla finally announcing the opening of the Supercharger network to other automakers after years of discussions about it.

