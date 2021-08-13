Power your off-grid home or campsite with solar panel setups from $105, more in New Green Deals

Whether you’re planning on building an off-grid home or just want to power your campsite without running the generator, a solar panel is the great way to handle just that. Today’s New Green Deals is lead by a wide-ranging solar sale at Home Depot with panels and full setups from $105, so be sure to keep reading to find out how you can save. Plus, you’ll find discounts on electric lawn mowers and much more below, as well. We also have a wide selection of Tesla, Greenworks, and other e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

Prepare to go off-grid with Nature Power solar panels from $105 shipped at Home Depot

Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot is offering a selection of solar-powered gear on sale from $105. Free shipping is available across the board, or you can opt for in-store pickup to side-step the delivery fee. Our favorite deal here is the Nature Power 110W Solar Panel with 11A Charge Controller at $104.88 from its normal rate of up to $190. Today’s deal is the best price that we’ve tracked since April when it hit $88. This kit includes everything you need to get started with running your gear with solar power. That means all of the wiring, brackets, panels, and even an 11A charge controller are bundled together in one simple package. This will let you power 12V batteries and run your stuff at the same time, providing electricity for your camper or shed day and night. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Looking for other products? Well, Home Depot has a landing page featuring all of its solar-powered accessories on sale right now from $105, so be sure to give it a look.

Get your yard ready for fall with Sun Joe’s 48V electric chainsaw

Amazon is offering the Sun Joe 16-inch 48V Cordless Electric Chain Saw Kit for $145 shipped. Normally $180 direct, today’s deal comes within $3 of the all-time low on Amazon, marking the second-best price that we’ve tracked. With two 24V 2Ah batteries, you’ll find a total of 48V 4Ah capacity and can go for between 15 to 30 minutes on a single charge. That’s more than enough time to use the powerful 1200W motor and 16-inch bar to cut through tree trunks, limbs, and more. Tool-less tensioning means you tighten the chain with just a twist, and the protective hand guard has a kick-back brake to keep you safe while cutting. Plus, no gas is required for it to run, helping keep your home a cleaner, healthier place. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Our exclusive deal bundles Greenworks 21-inch electric mower and string trimmer at $345

Greenworks is partnering with 9to5Toys in order to offer our readers an exclusive discount on one of its latest electric outdoor lawn tools. Applying code 9TO5TOYS25 will mark down the new Greenworks 48V 21-inch Self-Propelled Electric Lawn Mower bundled with a string trimmer to $345 shipped. Normally fetching $460, this bundle is now 25% off and marking the best value we’ve seen to date. This Greenworks self-propelled mower is a perfect option for finally ditching gas and oil from the grass cutting routine. It sports a 45-minute cordless runtime alongside 21-inch cutting deck and rear wheel drive. You’re also getting a pair of 24V batteries and a charger bundled in this package, which kickstarts your outdoor setup with the compatible string trimmer. Rated 4.6/5 stars and you can dive into our recent Tested with 9to5Toys review.

