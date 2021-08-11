Save $398 on RYOBI’s 75Ah electric riding mower, string trimmer, blower, more in New Green Deals

It’s time to cash in on up to $400 in savings when you pick up RYOBI electric lawn gear to tackle tough chores around the house. Plus, you’ll find discounts on electric lawn mowers and much more below, as well. We also have a wide selection of Tesla, Greenworks, and other e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

Though fall is in view, now’s the perfect time to cash in on electric lawn gear discounts up to $400 off

Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot is offering a wide selection of RYOBI lawn equipment at up to $400 off. Our favorite discount is the 42-inch 75Ah Riding Mower, String Trimmer, Blower, and Two Batteries for $3,999 shipped. This is a $398 discount from its normal going rate and is the best price that we’ve tracked on this specific bundle. You’ll find every tool needed for standard lawn maintenance here, including the large, easy-to-use 75Ah riding mower, string trimmer, and even blower. Of course, all tools are electric, meaning no gas or oil is required for use. Ready to tackle up to 3.5 acres of mowing on a single charge, this is a great kit for yards of all sizes. Shop all of the RYOBI discounts right here. Plus, head below for more deals including Greenworks discounts.

Save up to 36% on Amazon Basics rechargeable batteries starting at $7

Amazon is currently discounting a selection of its Amazon Basics Rechargeable Batteries headlined by this 8-pack of AAAs for $6.72 when clipping the on-page Subscribe & Save coupon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally fetching $11, the package just dropped to $8.50 earlier today with the added coupon amounting to a total of 36% in savings and a new all-time low. This package is centered around 8 AAA batteries which each pack 800mAh charges in order to help you ditch single-use alternatives from your TV remotes, toys, and more. While you aren’t getting a charger (though it is on sale down below), this bundle is a great way to expand your existing setup or get in on the first time at a discount. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 134,000 customers.

The Gotrax XR Elite electric scooter makes your daily commute sustainable at $390

Golabs Inc via Amazon is offering its Gotrax XR Elite Electric Scooter for $389.99 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. Down from its $500 going rate at Amazon, today’s deal is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time. You’ll find a powerful 300W motor here that can propel you up to 15.5MPH and travel for 18.6-miles before it’s time to charge it again. The dual disk braking system and anti-lock design allow you to be safe while riding and stop in shorter distances. There’s a built-in LED display that can showcase current speed and battery life as well, helping you know how much longer you have before it’s time to recharge. Rated 4.3/5 stars, and you can learn more in our hands-on review.

