Mercedes-Benz launches EQS electric sedan for $100,000

Mercedes-Benz has launched orders and its configurator for the EQS electric sedan in Europe.

The German automaker’s new flagship electric vehicle starts at € 106,374, which is the equivalent of roughly $100,000 USD before taxes.

The EQS is one of the most anticipated vehicles of the year.

It is definitely Mercedes-Benz’s new flagship electric vehicle, but it could even be considered the luxury brand’s new flagship car period as it is equipped with all its latest technology and bells and whistles.

With deliveries starting in the coming months, the German automaker has now launched its configurator in Europe and confirmed the pricing of all variants.

There are only two main variants for the EQS: EQS 450+ and EQS 580 4MATIC.

The former has a single rear-wheel-drive motor while the latter is equipped with a dual-motor all-wheel-drive powertrain enabling higher performance:

EQS 450+ EQS 580 4MATIC Drive system layout Rear-wheel drive All-wheel drive Electric motor(s): Type Permanently excited synchronous motor(s) (PSM) Permanently excited synchronous motor(s) (PSM) Output (peak) kW 245 385 Torque (peak) Nm 568 855 DC charging capacity, max. kW 200 200 DC charging time[8] at quick-charging station min 31 31 Acceleration 0-100 km/h s 6.2 4.3 Top speed km/h 210 210 Combined consumption (WLTP) kWh/100 km 19.8-15.6 21.2-18.4 CO 2 emissions (WLTP) g/km 0 0 Combined consumption (NEDC) kWh/100 km 18.9-16.2 19.6-17.6 CO 2 emissions (NEDC) g/km 0 0 Price from euros 106,374.10 135,529.10

As you can see, it starts at € 106,374, which includes 19% VAT. The equivalent in the US before taxes would be around $100,000 USD, but the automaker hasn’t released US pricing yet.

You can quickly increase that price with a ton of options. I configured myself a really well-equipped EQS for fun and it added up to €165,772.95.

There are almost too many options to choose from, but there are also some packages that simplify the process by bundling many features:

The Advanced Package (2082.50 euros) includes the Assistance Package with the three driving assistance systems Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC, Active Lane Keeping Assist and Blind Spot Assist. Other components include MBUX Augmented Reality Navigation, illuminated door sill panels with Mercedes-Benz lettering and a stowage compartment under the centre console.

(2082.50 euros) includes the Assistance Package with the three driving assistance systems Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC, Active Lane Keeping Assist and Blind Spot Assist. Other components include MBUX Augmented Reality Navigation, illuminated door sill panels with Mercedes-Benz lettering and a stowage compartment under the centre console. The Advanced Plus package (7021 euros) includes the Driving Assistance package Plus, the Parking Package with 360° camera and DIGITAL LIGHT in addition to the Advanced Package. DIGITAL LIGHT has a light module with three extremely powerful LEDs in each headlamp, whose light is refracted and directed by 1.3 million micro-mirrors. The revolutionary headlamp technology can also project guide markings or warning symbols onto the road. Two assistance functions [6] are new: the EQS can indicate the start of a cooperative lane change and warn or give a directional instruction if Lane Keeping Assist or Blind Spot Assist detects a hazard.

(7021 euros) includes the Driving Assistance package Plus, the Parking Package with 360° camera and DIGITAL LIGHT in addition to the Advanced Package. DIGITAL LIGHT has a light module with three extremely powerful LEDs in each headlamp, whose light is refracted and directed by 1.3 million micro-mirrors. The revolutionary headlamp technology can also project guide markings or warning symbols onto the road. Two assistance functions are new: the EQS can indicate the start of a cooperative lane change and warn or give a directional instruction if Lane Keeping Assist or Blind Spot Assist detects a hazard. The Premium Package (11,781 euros) elevates the EQS to a top equipment level. The equipment details in addition to the contents of the Advanced and Advanced Plus Packages: panoramic sliding sunroof, Burmester® surround sound system, head-up display and THERMOTRONIC automatic climate control.

(11,781 euros) elevates the EQS to a top equipment level. The equipment details in addition to the contents of the Advanced and Advanced Plus Packages: panoramic sliding sunroof, Burmester® surround sound system, head-up display and THERMOTRONIC automatic climate control. The Premium Plus Package (14,994 euros) offers even more comfort. In addition to the contents of the Advanced Package and the Premium Package, it includes leather-upholstered multicontour seats for the driver and front passenger as well as the AIR-BALANCE Package.

Mercedes-Benz is also launching an “Edition 1” version of the EQS for an additional €18,433.10.

It comes with sportiers AMG design accents and a bunch of features:

Exterior features of the Edition 1:

AMG Line exterior

Metallic paint obsidian black

Panoramic sliding sunroof

3 cm (21-inch) AMG multi-spoke light-alloy wheels

“Edition 1” badge in the window triangles in front of the outside mirrors

Interior features of the Edition 1:

designo nappa leather upholstery in neva grey / reflex blue

Luxury seats including 4-way lumbar support and contour lighting

Multicontour seats for driver and front passenger

Upper instrument panel and beltlines in nappa-look reflex blue

Trim elements in open-pore ship’s deck walnut wood

Designer seat belt buckles front and rear

Floor mats with “Edition 1” lettering and piping in reflex blue

Door sill panels with illuminated “Edition 1” lettering in white

The EQS is also going to make over-the-air software updates available and the automaker already announced three upgrades available at launch:

The customisation package with the additional sound experience “Roaring Pulse” and several mini-games (Tetris, Sudoku, Pairs, Shuffle Puck). The package also includes additional DIGITAL LIGHT animations for opening and closing (12 months’ use included in the purchase price, after which it can be extended via Mercedes me for 89 euros).

The two special driving modes ‘beginner driver mode’ and ‘valet service mode’ (package price: 50 euros).

The ‘highlight mode’: The vehicle introduces itself and its equipment highlights, activated by the “Hey Mercedes” voice assistant

The automaker is even talking about software-limited hardware that can be unlocked via an over-the-air software update – something that Tesla has been pioneering in the industry.

Mercedes-Benz gave the example of its rear-axle steering, which is software locked at 4.5°, but it can be increased to 10° for €1,547.

Electrek‘s take

Yes, there are a lot of very expensive options in there, but that’s on par for a premium German automaker.

They give you lots of options, but they make you pay for it too.

As for the base price, it is what was expected: around $100,000.

The Mercedes-Benz S-Class starts at $109,800 in the US, and we can expect the EQS to be around the same price.

