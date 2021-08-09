Quick Charge Podcast: August 9, 2021

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
- Tesla makes Hepa filter with ‘bioweapon defense mode’ standard on Model Y electric SUV
- Tesla slashes size of Gigafactory solar array but says it will still grow to be largest in the world
- Tesla lobbying effort in India could result in EV import duties getting slashed
- Tesla claims 92% battery cell material recovery in new recycling process
- Tesla finally confirms Cybertruck electric pickup is delayed to 2022
- GM to start taking reservations for Cadillac Lyriq electric SUV on Sept. 18 starting at $58,795
- Audi RS Q e-tron endures 8 days in the heat ahead of Dakar Rally
- LG Energy Solution to host ‘Battery Innovation Contest’ for $150k annual prize
