Sun Joe $171 induction electric pressure washer blasts away grime, more in New Green Deals

Prepare your home for fall with Sun Joe’s brushless induction electric pressure washer at a 2021 low of $171.50

Amazon is offering the Sun Joe 2300PSI 1.48GPM Brushless Induction Electric Pressure Washer for $171.60 shipped. Down from its normal going rate of over $200, today’s deal marks the lowest price that we’ve tracked in 2021 in new condition. This pressure washer uses a higher-end brushless induction electric motor, which is designed for longer-lasting usage before it’s time to replace it. You’ll find powerful 2300PSI here with a gushing 1.48GPM. This is plenty to blast away just about any dirt, grime, or mess that’s stuck on your driveway, sidewalk, siding, or even car. Plus, since it’s electric, you’ll net the usual benefit of not having to use gas or oil. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

This highly-rated hydroponics garden is brimming with freshness for new low of $49

Smartindex (98% positive feedback last 12-months) via Amazon is offering the iDOO indoor gardening kit for $48.99 shipped when you apply code IDOOIG201B at checkout and clip the on-page coupon. Down from the $70 list price, that code will take 25% off and mark a new all-time low at $17.50 under our previous mention. If you love the fresh taste of homegrown herbs and vegetables in your recipes, this 7-pod hydroponics system is a great way to get them. Creating a gorgeous countertop garden, it uses only nutrient-rich water and unique glow lights to help your plants flourish and thrive. There’s no messy soil or fertilizer to deal with, and best of all, no insects or pests to shoo away. Over 2,000 customers have left it an average of 4.3/5 stars.

Our exclusive deal takes 20% off Greenworks 24V 13-inch Electric Mower at $150

Greenworks is partnering with 9to5Toys in order to offer our readers an exclusive deal on its 24V 13-inch Electric Lawn Mower. Right now, applying code 9TO5TOYSGW at checkout will drop the price down to $149.99 shipped. Typically fetching as much as $220, it has more recently been trending around $188 with today’s offer taking off another 20% in order to mark a new all-time low. Time may be running out this summer, uy if you’re looking to finally ditch gas and oil to make the most of the remaining lawn work, today’s discount is worth a closer look. Arriving with a 13-inch cutting deck, it integrates with the rest of the 24V ecosystem thanks to an included battery and can deliver 35 minutes of cutting time. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 195 customers.

Greenworks is also giving 9to5 readers an exclusive deal offering an extra 12% off its entire collection of popular electric tools including mowers, string trimmers, leaf blowers, and more. Just apply code 9TO5TOYS at checkout in order to lock-in the sitewide savings.

